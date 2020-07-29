Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Phillies visiting clubhouse staffer tests positive for virus

July 29, 2020 3:15 pm
 
< a min read
      

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — One Philadelphia Phillies employee who works in the visiting clubhouse has tested positive for the coronavirus, general manager Matt Klentak said Wednesday.

But all Phillies players and on-field staff tested negative for COVID-19 for a second straight day, Klentak said.

The Phillies’ four-game, home-and-home series against the New York Yankees was postponed this week following a coronavirus outbreak among the Miami Marlins, who played a season-opening series in Philadelphia last weekend.

The Phillies are scheduled to host Toronto this weekend in a series that was originally scheduled to be on the road but had to be switched because the Blue Jays’ temporary ballpark in Buffalo, New York, isn’t ready. The teams won’t play Friday and instead will have a traditional doubleheader on Saturday.

Advertisement

The Blue Jays have been displaced because the Canadian government didn’t want players traveling in and out of the country.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Federal technology experts reveal how agencies are putting the needs of the business first and creating a set of standards to better control cloud creep and secure data in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|28 DoD Energy & Power Summit
7|29 8th Border Security & Intelligence...
7|30 DISA/Joint Service Provider (JSP)...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

U.S. Navy 7th Fleet Works with Allies and Partners in Indo-Pacific