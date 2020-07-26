Listen Live Sports

Arizona 4, San Diego 3

July 26, 2020 8:17 pm
 
1 min read
      
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 4 7 3 7 11
K.Marte 2b 3 1 2 1 1 0 .250
Peralta lf 4 1 2 1 1 1 .000
S.Marte cf 5 0 1 1 0 4 .375
Escobar 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .000
Calhoun rf 2 0 0 0 2 1 .429
C.Kelly c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .000
Lamb 1b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .250
Vargas ph-1b 2 1 1 0 0 1 .000
Cron dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .000
Locastro pr-dh 0 1 0 0 0 0
Ahmed ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .000
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 3 6 3 9 11
Tatis Jr. ss 4 0 1 0 1 2 .286
Grisham cf 4 1 1 0 1 2 .333
Machado 3b 3 0 0 0 2 2 .250
Pham lf 4 0 0 0 1 0 .400
Hosmer 1b 2 1 1 1 2 0 .750
Crnenworth pr-1b 1 1 1 1 0 0 1.000
Myers rf 4 0 0 0 1 2 .200
Profar 2b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .000
Hedges c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Garcia ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .000
Mejía c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Naylor dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Arizona 000 000 022_4 7 1
San Diego 001 000 011_3 6 1

a-singled for Lamb in the 7th. b- for Hedges in the 8th.

1-ran for Hosmer in the 8th. 2-ran for Cron in the 9th.

E_K.Marte (0), Grisham (0). LOB_Arizona 8, San Diego 12. 2B_K.Marte (1), Cronenworth (1). HR_Hosmer (1), off Gallen. RBIs_S.Marte (0), K.Marte (0), Peralta (0), Hosmer (6), Hedges (0), Cronenworth (1). SB_Profar (0), Machado (0), Tatis Jr. (0). CS_Calhoun (0). SF_K.Marte.

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 6 (Lamb, S.Marte 2, Calhoun, Ahmed); San Diego 8 (Myers 2, Grisham, Tatis Jr. 2, Pham). RISP_Arizona 2 for 8; San Diego 2 for 13.

Runners moved up_C.Kelly, Escobar, Hedges, Profar. GIDP_Escobar.

DP_San Diego 1 (Tatis Jr., Hosmer).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gallen 4 2 1 1 5 6 88 2.25
Young 2 0 0 0 1 2 29 0.00
Ginkel 1 1 0 0 1 1 13 54.00
Chafin H,0 1-3 0 1 1 2 0 14 0.00
Bradley W,1-0 1 2-3 3 1 1 0 2 26 5.40
San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Richards 5 1 0 0 3 6 73 0.00
Ja.Guerra H,0 2-3 2 0 0 0 1 17 9.00
Hill H,1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 0.00
Pomeranz H,0 1 0 0 0 1 1 23 0.00
Pagán BS,0-0 1 2 2 2 1 0 20 9.00
Yates L,0-0 2-3 2 2 2 2 1 28 0.00
Johnson 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 3 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Ginkel 1-0, Bradley 2-1, Hill 2-0, Johnson 2-0. IBB_off Ginkel (Machado). WP_Ginkel. PB_Hedges (1).

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T_3:44. .

