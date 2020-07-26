Arizona 4, San Diego 3

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 4 7 3 7 11 K.Marte 2b 3 1 2 1 1 0 .250 Peralta lf 4 1 2 1 1 1 .000 S.Marte cf 5 0 1 1 0 4 .375 Escobar 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .000 Calhoun rf 2 0 0 0 2 1 .429 C.Kelly c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .000 Lamb 1b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .250 Vargas ph-1b 2 1 1 0 0 1 .000 Cron dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .000 Locastro pr-dh 0 1 0 0 0 0 — Ahmed ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .000

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 3 6 3 9 11 Tatis Jr. ss 4 0 1 0 1 2 .286 Grisham cf 4 1 1 0 1 2 .333 Machado 3b 3 0 0 0 2 2 .250 Pham lf 4 0 0 0 1 0 .400 Hosmer 1b 2 1 1 1 2 0 .750 Crnenworth pr-1b 1 1 1 1 0 0 1.000 Myers rf 4 0 0 0 1 2 .200 Profar 2b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .000 Hedges c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Garcia ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .000 Mejía c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Naylor dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .000

Arizona 000 000 022_4 7 1 San Diego 001 000 011_3 6 1

a-singled for Lamb in the 7th. b- for Hedges in the 8th.

1-ran for Hosmer in the 8th. 2-ran for Cron in the 9th.

E_K.Marte (0), Grisham (0). LOB_Arizona 8, San Diego 12. 2B_K.Marte (1), Cronenworth (1). HR_Hosmer (1), off Gallen. RBIs_S.Marte (0), K.Marte (0), Peralta (0), Hosmer (6), Hedges (0), Cronenworth (1). SB_Profar (0), Machado (0), Tatis Jr. (0). CS_Calhoun (0). SF_K.Marte.

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 6 (Lamb, S.Marte 2, Calhoun, Ahmed); San Diego 8 (Myers 2, Grisham, Tatis Jr. 2, Pham). RISP_Arizona 2 for 8; San Diego 2 for 13.

Runners moved up_C.Kelly, Escobar, Hedges, Profar. GIDP_Escobar.

DP_San Diego 1 (Tatis Jr., Hosmer).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gallen 4 2 1 1 5 6 88 2.25 Young 2 0 0 0 1 2 29 0.00 Ginkel 1 1 0 0 1 1 13 54.00 Chafin H,0 1-3 0 1 1 2 0 14 0.00 Bradley W,1-0 1 2-3 3 1 1 0 2 26 5.40

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Richards 5 1 0 0 3 6 73 0.00 Ja.Guerra H,0 2-3 2 0 0 0 1 17 9.00 Hill H,1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 0.00 Pomeranz H,0 1 0 0 0 1 1 23 0.00 Pagán BS,0-0 1 2 2 2 1 0 20 9.00 Yates L,0-0 2-3 2 2 2 2 1 28 0.00 Johnson 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 3 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Ginkel 1-0, Bradley 2-1, Hill 2-0, Johnson 2-0. IBB_off Ginkel (Machado). WP_Ginkel. PB_Hedges (1).

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T_3:44. .

