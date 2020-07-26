Arizona 4, San Diego 3

|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|4
|7
|3
|7
|11
|
|K.Marte 2b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.250
|Peralta lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.000
|S.Marte cf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|4
|.375
|Escobar 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Calhoun rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.429
|C.Kelly c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|Lamb 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Vargas ph-1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Cron dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|Locastro pr-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Ahmed ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|3
|6
|3
|9
|11
|
|Tatis Jr. ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.286
|Grisham cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.333
|Machado 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.250
|Pham lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.400
|Hosmer 1b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.750
|Crnenworth pr-1b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|Myers rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.200
|Profar 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|Hedges c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Garcia ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.000
|Mejía c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Naylor dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Arizona
|000
|000
|022_4
|7
|1
|San Diego
|001
|000
|011_3
|6
|1
a-singled for Lamb in the 7th. b- for Hedges in the 8th.
1-ran for Hosmer in the 8th. 2-ran for Cron in the 9th.
E_K.Marte (0), Grisham (0). LOB_Arizona 8, San Diego 12. 2B_K.Marte (1), Cronenworth (1). HR_Hosmer (1), off Gallen. RBIs_S.Marte (0), K.Marte (0), Peralta (0), Hosmer (6), Hedges (0), Cronenworth (1). SB_Profar (0), Machado (0), Tatis Jr. (0). CS_Calhoun (0). SF_K.Marte.
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 6 (Lamb, S.Marte 2, Calhoun, Ahmed); San Diego 8 (Myers 2, Grisham, Tatis Jr. 2, Pham). RISP_Arizona 2 for 8; San Diego 2 for 13.
Runners moved up_C.Kelly, Escobar, Hedges, Profar. GIDP_Escobar.
DP_San Diego 1 (Tatis Jr., Hosmer).
|Arizona
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gallen
|4
|
|2
|1
|1
|5
|6
|88
|2.25
|Young
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|29
|0.00
|Ginkel
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|13
|54.00
|Chafin H,0
|
|1-3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|14
|0.00
|Bradley W,1-0
|1
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|26
|5.40
|San Diego
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Richards
|5
|
|1
|0
|0
|3
|6
|73
|0.00
|Ja.Guerra H,0
|
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|9.00
|Hill H,1
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|0.00
|Pomeranz H,0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|0.00
|Pagán BS,0-0
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|20
|9.00
|Yates L,0-0
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|28
|0.00
|Johnson
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Ginkel 1-0, Bradley 2-1, Hill 2-0, Johnson 2-0. IBB_off Ginkel (Machado). WP_Ginkel. PB_Hedges (1).
Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Adrian Johnson.
T_3:44. .
