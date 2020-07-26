Listen Live Sports

Arizona 4, San Diego 3

July 26, 2020 8:17 pm
 
Arizona San Diego
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 4 7 3 Totals 33 3 6 3
K.Marte 2b 3 1 2 1 Tatis Jr. ss 4 0 1 0
Peralta lf 4 1 2 1 Grisham cf 4 1 1 0
S.Marte cf 5 0 1 1 Machado 3b 3 0 0 0
Escobar 3b 4 0 1 0 Pham lf 4 0 0 0
Calhoun rf 2 0 0 0 Hosmer 1b 2 1 1 1
C.Kelly c 3 0 0 0 Crnenworth pr-1b 1 1 1 1
Lamb 1b 2 0 0 0 Myers rf 4 0 0 0
Vargas ph-1b 2 1 1 0 Profar 2b 3 0 1 0
Cron dh 3 0 0 0 Hedges c 3 0 0 0
Locastro pr-dh 0 1 0 0 Garcia ph 1 0 1 1
Ahmed ss 3 0 0 0 Mejía c 0 0 0 0
Naylor dh 4 0 0 0
Arizona 000 000 022 4
San Diego 001 000 011 3

E_K.Marte (0), Grisham (0). DP_Arizona 0, San Diego 1. LOB_Arizona 8, San Diego 12. 2B_K.Marte (1), Cronenworth (1). HR_Hosmer (1). SB_Profar (0), Machado (0), Tatis Jr. (0). SF_K.Marte (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Arizona
Gallen 4 2 1 1 5 6
Young 2 0 0 0 1 2
Ginkel 1 1 0 0 1 1
Chafin H,0 1-3 0 1 1 2 0
Bradley W,1-0 1 2-3 3 1 1 0 2
San Diego
Richards 5 1 0 0 3 6
Ja.Guerra H,0 2-3 2 0 0 0 1
Hill H,1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Pomeranz H,0 1 0 0 0 1 1
Pagán BS,0-0 1 2 2 2 1 0
Yates L,0-0 2-3 2 2 2 2 1
Johnson 1-3 0 0 0 0 1

Young pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

WP_Ginkel.

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T_3:44. .

