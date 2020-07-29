Listen Live Sports

Arizona 4, Texas 1

July 29, 2020
 
< a min read
      
Arizona Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 4 8 2 Totals 30 1 3 1
K.Marte 2b 5 0 2 0 Choo lf 4 0 0 0
K.Calhoun rf 5 0 0 0 Santana cf 4 0 0 0
S.Marte cf 3 1 1 0 Odor 2b 4 1 1 1
Escobar 3b 4 1 1 0 Gallo rf 3 0 0 0
Walker 1b 4 2 1 0 Frazier 1b 3 0 0 0
Peralta lf 3 0 1 1 W.Calhoun dh 3 0 0 0
Lamb dh 3 0 0 0 Andrus ss 3 0 1 0
Vogt c 4 0 1 1 Chirinos c 3 0 1 0
Ahmed ss 3 0 1 0 Kiner-Falefa 3b 3 0 0 0
Arizona 300 001 000 4
Texas 000 000 100 1

E_Ahmed (1), Kiner-Falefa (1). DP_Arizona 1, Texas 2. LOB_Arizona 9, Texas 3. 2B_Walker (2), Vogt (1). HR_Odor (1). SB_Gallo (1), S.Marte (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Arizona
M.Kelly, W, 1-0 7 2-3 3 1 1 1 7
Chafin, H, 2 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Bradley, S, 1-2 1 0 0 0 0 3
Texas
Gibson, L, 0-1 5 5 3 0 3 4
Gibaut 1 2 1 1 1 1
Lyles 2 0 0 0 1 2
Vólquez 1 1 0 0 0 0

HBP_Vólquez (S.Marte).

Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T_3:10. .

