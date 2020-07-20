Listen Live Sports

Astros 6, Royals 3

July 20, 2020
 
< a min read
      
Houston Kansas City
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 6 8 5 Totals 33 3 7 3
Sprnger cf 1 1 1 0 Mrrfeld cf 3 0 1 0
M.Straw cf 2 1 1 0 Strling cf 1 1 1 2
J.Altve 2b 3 0 0 0 Mondesi ss 3 0 0 0
Tanielu 2b 2 0 0 0 Wtt Jr. ss 1 0 0 0
Bregman 3b 3 0 1 1 H.Dzier rf 3 0 0 0
Ab.Toro 3b 2 0 0 0 Cordero rf 1 0 0 0
Brntley lf 3 0 1 0 J.Soler dh 4 0 0 0
McCrmck lf 1 0 0 0 S.Perez c 2 1 1 1
Gurriel 1b 3 1 0 0 Mlendez c 2 0 1 0
T.Jones 1b 1 0 0 0 A.Grdon lf 3 0 0 0
C.Crrea ss 3 0 0 0 Phllips lf 1 0 0 0
Myfield ss 1 0 1 0 M.Frnco 3b 3 0 1 0
Reddick rf 3 1 1 2 McBroom 1b 3 0 2 0
Frguson rf 1 0 0 0 N.Prtto pr 0 1 0 0
Al.Diaz dh 1 1 0 0 N.Lopez 2b 2 0 0 0
K.Tcker ph 2 0 1 0 Rynolds 2b 1 0 0 0
Mldnado c 2 1 1 2
Garneau ph 2 0 0 0
Houston 100 400 100 6
Kansas City 000 100 020 3

E_Franco (1). DP_Houston 1, Kansas City 0. LOB_Houston 6, Kansas City 3. 2B_Springer (1), Straw (1), Bregman (2). HR_Reddick (1), Maldonado (1), Starling (4), Perez (2). SB_Straw (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
McCullers Jr. W, 1-0 5 4 1 1 0 6
Sneed H, 4 3 2 2 2 0 2
Taylor S, 1-1 1 1 0 0 0 2
Kansas City
Montgomery L, 1-1 3 2-3 4 5 1 2 2
McCarthy 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1
Zuber 1 0 0 0 0 1
Holland 1 1 1 1 0 1
Fillmyer 1 2 0 0 0 1
Rosenthal 1 0 0 0 0 1

WP_Montgomery, Holland.

Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor First, Pat Hoberg Second, Edwin Moscoso Third, Paul Clemons LF, Manny Gonzale.

T_2:42. A_

