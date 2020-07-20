Astros 6, Royals 3

|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|36
|6
|8
|5
|
|Totals
|33
|3
|7
|3
|
|Sprnger cf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Mrrfeld cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|M.Straw cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Strling cf
|1
|1
|1
|2
|
|J.Altve 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mondesi ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tanielu 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wtt Jr. ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bregman 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|H.Dzier rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ab.Toro 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cordero rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brntley lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|J.Soler dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|McCrmck lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|S.Perez c
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Mlendez c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|T.Jones 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Grdon lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Crrea ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Phllips lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Myfield ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|M.Frnco 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Reddick rf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|McBroom 1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Frguson rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|N.Prtto pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Al.Diaz dh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|N.Lopez 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|K.Tcker ph
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Rynolds 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mldnado c
|2
|1
|1
|2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Garneau ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Houston
|100
|400
|100
|—
|6
|Kansas City
|000
|100
|020
|—
|3
E_Franco (1). DP_Houston 1, Kansas City 0. LOB_Houston 6, Kansas City 3. 2B_Springer (1), Straw (1), Bregman (2). HR_Reddick (1), Maldonado (1), Starling (4), Perez (2). SB_Straw (1).
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|McCullers Jr. W, 1-0
|5
|
|4
|1
|1
|0
|6
|Sneed H, 4
|3
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Taylor S, 1-1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Montgomery L, 1-1
|3
|2-3
|4
|5
|1
|2
|2
|McCarthy
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Zuber
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Holland
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Fillmyer
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Rosenthal
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
WP_Montgomery, Holland.
Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor First, Pat Hoberg Second, Edwin Moscoso Third, Paul Clemons LF, Manny Gonzale.
T_2:42. A_
