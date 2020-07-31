Atlanta 11, N.Y. Mets 10

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|40
|10
|13
|10
|4
|11
|
|Rosario ss
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.226
|Nimmo cf-lf
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.310
|Alonso 1b
|3
|2
|0
|1
|2
|1
|.200
|Davis lf
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|2
|.320
|Cordell cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|McNeil ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.296
|Conforto rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.286
|Céspedes dh
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.185
|Canó 2b
|4
|1
|3
|2
|1
|1
|.360
|Ramos c
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.208
|Giménez 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.308
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|11
|11
|10
|7
|11
|
|Acuña Jr. rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.152
|Swanson ss
|4
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.387
|Freeman 1b
|4
|3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.259
|Ozuna lf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.346
|Duvall lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|Adams dh
|3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.217
|Camargo ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|d’Arnaud c
|4
|0
|3
|5
|1
|1
|.571
|Riley 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.087
|Albies ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.188
|Hchavarría 2b-3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Inciarte cf
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.105
|New York
|000
|262
|000_10
|13
|2
|Atlanta
|200
|031
|05x_11
|11
|1
a-struck out for Adams in the 7th. b-flied out for Riley in the 8th. c-grounded out for Cordell in the 9th.
E_Davis (1), Canó (1), d’Arnaud (2). LOB_New York 7, Atlanta 8. 2B_Céspedes (1), Acuña Jr. (2), Adams (1), Swanson (3), d’Arnaud (2). HR_Davis (2), off Newcomb; Canó (1), off Newcomb; Rosario (1), off Chacín. RBIs_Davis 3 (6), Canó 2 (3), Alonso (3), Conforto (3), Céspedes 2 (4), Rosario (4), Adams 2 (6), d’Arnaud 5 (6), Swanson 2 (11). SB_d’Arnaud (1), Swanson (2), Inciarte (1).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 2 (Ramos 2); Atlanta 6 (Riley, Swanson, Acuña Jr., Hechavarría, Ozuna, Albies). RISP_New York 4 for 9; Atlanta 6 for 19.
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Porcello
|4
|
|5
|4
|3
|3
|5
|82
|13.50
|Sewald
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|13
|7.36
|Shreve
|2
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|5
|37
|4.50
|Betances
|
|1-3
|2
|4
|4
|2
|1
|22
|15.43
|Lugo L,1-1 BS,1-3
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|15
|3.60
|Atlanta
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Newcomb
|4
|1-3
|6
|6
|6
|1
|4
|79
|8.22
|Chacín
|1
|1-3
|5
|4
|4
|2
|2
|38
|7.20
|Matzek
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|0.00
|Dayton W,1-0
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|2.70
|Martin S,1-1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|24
|3.00
Inherited runners-scored_Sewald 2-2, Lugo 2-2, Chacín 3-3, Matzek 1-0. WP_Betances.
Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Marty Foster; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Sean Barber.
T_3:35.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.