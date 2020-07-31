Atlanta 11, N.Y. Mets 10

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 40 10 13 10 4 11 Rosario ss 5 1 1 1 0 1 .226 Nimmo cf-lf 5 2 2 0 0 2 .310 Alonso 1b 3 2 0 1 2 1 .200 Davis lf 4 1 2 3 0 2 .320 Cordell cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 — McNeil ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .296 Conforto rf 4 1 1 1 1 0 .286 Céspedes dh 5 0 1 2 0 1 .185 Canó 2b 4 1 3 2 1 1 .360 Ramos c 5 1 1 0 0 3 .208 Giménez 3b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .308

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 11 11 10 7 11 Acuña Jr. rf 5 0 1 0 0 3 .152 Swanson ss 4 2 2 2 1 1 .387 Freeman 1b 4 3 1 0 1 2 .259 Ozuna lf 4 2 1 0 1 0 .346 Duvall lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .182 Adams dh 3 1 2 2 0 0 .217 Camargo ph-dh 2 0 0 0 0 1 .214 d’Arnaud c 4 0 3 5 1 1 .571 Riley 3b 3 0 0 1 1 1 .087 Albies ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .188 Hchavarría 2b-3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .200 Inciarte cf 2 2 0 0 2 1 .105

New York 000 262 000_10 13 2 Atlanta 200 031 05x_11 11 1

a-struck out for Adams in the 7th. b-flied out for Riley in the 8th. c-grounded out for Cordell in the 9th.

E_Davis (1), Canó (1), d’Arnaud (2). LOB_New York 7, Atlanta 8. 2B_Céspedes (1), Acuña Jr. (2), Adams (1), Swanson (3), d’Arnaud (2). HR_Davis (2), off Newcomb; Canó (1), off Newcomb; Rosario (1), off Chacín. RBIs_Davis 3 (6), Canó 2 (3), Alonso (3), Conforto (3), Céspedes 2 (4), Rosario (4), Adams 2 (6), d’Arnaud 5 (6), Swanson 2 (11). SB_d’Arnaud (1), Swanson (2), Inciarte (1).

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_New York 2 (Ramos 2); Atlanta 6 (Riley, Swanson, Acuña Jr., Hechavarría, Ozuna, Albies). RISP_New York 4 for 9; Atlanta 6 for 19.

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Porcello 4 5 4 3 3 5 82 13.50 Sewald 1 2 1 1 0 0 13 7.36 Shreve 2 1 1 1 1 5 37 4.50 Betances 1-3 2 4 4 2 1 22 15.43 Lugo L,1-1 BS,1-3 2-3 1 1 1 1 0 15 3.60

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Newcomb 4 1-3 6 6 6 1 4 79 8.22 Chacín 1 1-3 5 4 4 2 2 38 7.20 Matzek 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 14 0.00 Dayton W,1-0 1 1 0 0 0 2 17 2.70 Martin S,1-1 1 1 0 0 1 1 24 3.00

Inherited runners-scored_Sewald 2-2, Lugo 2-2, Chacín 3-3, Matzek 1-0. WP_Betances.

Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Marty Foster; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Sean Barber.

T_3:35.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.