Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Atlanta 11, N.Y. Mets 10

July 31, 2020 11:05 pm
 
< a min read
      
New York Atlanta
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 40 10 13 10 Totals 36 11 11 10
Rosario ss 5 1 1 1 Acuña Jr. rf 5 0 1 0
Nimmo cf-lf 5 2 2 0 Swanson ss 4 2 2 2
Alonso 1b 3 2 0 1 Freeman 1b 4 3 1 0
Davis lf 4 1 2 3 Ozuna lf 4 2 1 0
Cordell cf 0 0 0 0 Duvall lf 0 0 0 0
McNeil ph 1 0 0 0 Adams dh 3 1 2 2
Conforto rf 4 1 1 1 Camargo ph-dh 2 0 0 0
Céspedes dh 5 0 1 2 d’Arnaud c 4 0 3 5
Canó 2b 4 1 3 2 Riley 3b 3 0 0 1
Ramos c 5 1 1 0 Albies ph-2b 1 0 0 0
Giménez 3b 4 1 2 0 Hchavarría 2b-3b 4 1 1 0
Inciarte cf 2 2 0 0
New York 000 262 000 10
Atlanta 200 031 05x 11

E_Davis (1), Canó (1), d’Arnaud (2). LOB_New York 7, Atlanta 8. 2B_Céspedes (1), Acuña Jr. (2), Adams (1), Swanson (3), d’Arnaud (2). HR_Davis (2), Canó (1), Rosario (1). SB_d’Arnaud (1), Swanson (2), Inciarte (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Porcello 4 5 4 3 3 5
Sewald 1 2 1 1 0 0
Shreve 2 1 1 1 1 5
Betances 1-3 2 4 4 2 1
Lugo L,1-1 BS,1-3 2-3 1 1 1 1 0
Atlanta
Newcomb 4 1-3 6 6 6 1 4
Chacín 1 1-3 5 4 4 2 2
Matzek 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2
Dayton W,1-0 1 1 0 0 0 2
Martin S,1-1 1 1 0 0 1 1

Porcello pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.

WP_Betances.

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Marty Foster; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Sean Barber.

T_3:35.

        Insight by RSA: DHS and CISA provide insight into the cybersecurity strategy for this new normal in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

World War II veteran turns 101 next week