Atlanta 2, Tampa Bay 1

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 1 5 1 1 9 Díaz 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .111 Martínez dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .238 Lowe lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .308 Kiermaier pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .190 Renfroe rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .174 Adames ss 3 1 1 0 0 0 .333 Brosseau 1b 2 0 1 0 0 1 .400 Choi ph-1b 1 0 1 1 0 0 .188 Wendle 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .300 Margot cf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .111 Zunino c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .167 Tsutsugo ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .227 Perez c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 25 2 3 2 5 8 Acuña Jr. cf-rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .143 Albies 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .194 Freeman 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .261 Ozuna dh 1 1 1 0 3 0 .364 Duvall rf-lf 3 1 1 0 0 0 .182 Swanson ss 4 0 1 1 0 2 .370 Camargo 3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .250 Riley lf 2 0 0 1 0 1 .100 Inciarte cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .118 Flowers c 2 0 0 0 1 2 .000

Tampa Bay 000 000 100_1 5 0 Atlanta 020 000 00x_2 3 0

a-singled for Brosseau in the 7th. b-pinch hit for Zunino in the 8th.

1-ran for Lowe in the 9th.

LOB_Tampa Bay 3, Atlanta 7. 2B_Adames (3). RBIs_Choi (4), Swanson (9), Riley (2). CS_Kiermaier (1). SF_Riley.

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 1 (Martínez); Atlanta 3 (Duvall, Acuña Jr., Swanson). RISP_Tampa Bay 1 for 2; Atlanta 1 for 5.

GIDP_Duvall.

DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Adames, Wendle, Brosseau).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Yarbrough L,0-1 6 1-3 2 2 2 3 6 87 1.54 Beeks 1 2-3 1 0 0 2 2 30 4.05

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Fried W,1-0 6 2-3 3 1 1 1 7 85 2.31 Jackson H,1 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 0.00 Greene H,1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 1 0.00 Melancon S,2-2 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Beeks 1-0, Jackson 1-1. IBB_off Yarbrough (Ozuna). HBP_Yarbrough 2 (Duvall,Camargo). PB_Zunino (2).

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Paul Nauert; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_2:40.

