Atlanta 2, Tampa Bay 1

July 30, 2020 10:10 pm
 
1 min read
      
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 1 5 1 1 9
Díaz 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .111
Martínez dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .238
Lowe lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .308
Kiermaier pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .190
Renfroe rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .174
Adames ss 3 1 1 0 0 0 .333
Brosseau 1b 2 0 1 0 0 1 .400
Choi ph-1b 1 0 1 1 0 0 .188
Wendle 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .300
Margot cf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .111
Zunino c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .167
Tsutsugo ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .227
Perez c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 25 2 3 2 5 8
Acuña Jr. cf-rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .143
Albies 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .194
Freeman 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .261
Ozuna dh 1 1 1 0 3 0 .364
Duvall rf-lf 3 1 1 0 0 0 .182
Swanson ss 4 0 1 1 0 2 .370
Camargo 3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .250
Riley lf 2 0 0 1 0 1 .100
Inciarte cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .118
Flowers c 2 0 0 0 1 2 .000
Tampa Bay 000 000 100_1 5 0
Atlanta 020 000 00x_2 3 0

a-singled for Brosseau in the 7th. b-pinch hit for Zunino in the 8th.

1-ran for Lowe in the 9th.

LOB_Tampa Bay 3, Atlanta 7. 2B_Adames (3). RBIs_Choi (4), Swanson (9), Riley (2). CS_Kiermaier (1). SF_Riley.

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 1 (Martínez); Atlanta 3 (Duvall, Acuña Jr., Swanson). RISP_Tampa Bay 1 for 2; Atlanta 1 for 5.

GIDP_Duvall.

DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Adames, Wendle, Brosseau).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Yarbrough L,0-1 6 1-3 2 2 2 3 6 87 1.54
Beeks 1 2-3 1 0 0 2 2 30 4.05
Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Fried W,1-0 6 2-3 3 1 1 1 7 85 2.31
Jackson H,1 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 0.00
Greene H,1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 1 0.00
Melancon S,2-2 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Beeks 1-0, Jackson 1-1. IBB_off Yarbrough (Ozuna). HBP_Yarbrough 2 (Duvall,Camargo). PB_Zunino (2).

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Paul Nauert; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_2:40.

