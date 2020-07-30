Atlanta 2, Tampa Bay 1

|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|1
|5
|1
|1
|9
|
|Díaz 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.111
|Martínez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.238
|Lowe lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.308
|Kiermaier pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.190
|Renfroe rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.174
|Adames ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Brosseau 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.400
|Choi ph-1b
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.188
|Wendle 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Margot cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.111
|Zunino c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Tsutsugo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Perez c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|25
|2
|3
|2
|5
|8
|
|Acuña Jr. cf-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|Albies 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.194
|Freeman 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Ozuna dh
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|0
|.364
|Duvall rf-lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.370
|Camargo 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Riley lf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.100
|Inciarte cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.118
|Flowers c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.000
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|100_1
|5
|0
|Atlanta
|020
|000
|00x_2
|3
|0
a-singled for Brosseau in the 7th. b-pinch hit for Zunino in the 8th.
1-ran for Lowe in the 9th.
LOB_Tampa Bay 3, Atlanta 7. 2B_Adames (3). RBIs_Choi (4), Swanson (9), Riley (2). CS_Kiermaier (1). SF_Riley.
Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 1 (Martínez); Atlanta 3 (Duvall, Acuña Jr., Swanson). RISP_Tampa Bay 1 for 2; Atlanta 1 for 5.
GIDP_Duvall.
DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Adames, Wendle, Brosseau).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Yarbrough L,0-1
|6
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|3
|6
|87
|1.54
|Beeks
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|30
|4.05
|Atlanta
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Fried W,1-0
|6
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|7
|85
|2.31
|Jackson H,1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|0.00
|Greene H,1
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0.00
|Melancon S,2-2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Beeks 1-0, Jackson 1-1. IBB_off Yarbrough (Ozuna). HBP_Yarbrough 2 (Duvall,Camargo). PB_Zunino (2).
Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Paul Nauert; Third, Chad Fairchild.
T_2:40.
