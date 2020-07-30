Atlanta 2, Tampa Bay 1

Tampa Bay Atlanta ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 30 1 5 1 Totals 25 2 3 2 Díaz 3b 3 0 0 0 Acuña Jr. cf-rf 4 0 0 0 Martínez dh 4 0 0 0 Albies 2b 3 0 0 0 Lowe lf 4 0 1 0 Freeman 1b 4 0 0 0 Kiermaier pr 0 0 0 0 Ozuna dh 1 1 1 0 Renfroe rf 4 0 0 0 Duvall rf-lf 3 1 1 0 Adames ss 3 1 1 0 Swanson ss 4 0 1 1 Brosseau 1b 2 0 1 0 Camargo 3b 2 0 0 0 Choi ph-1b 1 0 1 1 Riley lf 2 0 0 1 Wendle 2b 3 0 0 0 Inciarte cf 0 0 0 0 Margot cf 3 0 1 0 Flowers c 2 0 0 0 Zunino c 2 0 0 0 Tsutsugo ph 1 0 0 0 Perez c 0 0 0 0

Tampa Bay 000 000 100 — 1 Atlanta 020 000 00x — 2

DP_Tampa Bay 1, Atlanta 0. LOB_Tampa Bay 3, Atlanta 7. 2B_Adames (3). SF_Riley (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Tampa Bay Yarbrough L,0-1 6 1-3 2 2 2 3 6 Beeks 1 2-3 1 0 0 2 2

Atlanta Fried W,1-0 6 2-3 3 1 1 1 7 Jackson H,1 1 1 0 0 0 1 Greene H,1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Melancon S,2-2 1 1 0 0 0 1

Jackson pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.

HBP_Yarbrough 2 (Duvall,Camargo).

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Paul Nauert; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_2:40.

