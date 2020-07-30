Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Atlanta 2, Tampa Bay 1

July 30, 2020 10:10 pm
 
< a min read
      
Tampa Bay Atlanta
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 1 5 1 Totals 25 2 3 2
Díaz 3b 3 0 0 0 Acuña Jr. cf-rf 4 0 0 0
Martínez dh 4 0 0 0 Albies 2b 3 0 0 0
Lowe lf 4 0 1 0 Freeman 1b 4 0 0 0
Kiermaier pr 0 0 0 0 Ozuna dh 1 1 1 0
Renfroe rf 4 0 0 0 Duvall rf-lf 3 1 1 0
Adames ss 3 1 1 0 Swanson ss 4 0 1 1
Brosseau 1b 2 0 1 0 Camargo 3b 2 0 0 0
Choi ph-1b 1 0 1 1 Riley lf 2 0 0 1
Wendle 2b 3 0 0 0 Inciarte cf 0 0 0 0
Margot cf 3 0 1 0 Flowers c 2 0 0 0
Zunino c 2 0 0 0
Tsutsugo ph 1 0 0 0
Perez c 0 0 0 0
Tampa Bay 000 000 100 1
Atlanta 020 000 00x 2

DP_Tampa Bay 1, Atlanta 0. LOB_Tampa Bay 3, Atlanta 7. 2B_Adames (3). SF_Riley (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
Yarbrough L,0-1 6 1-3 2 2 2 3 6
Beeks 1 2-3 1 0 0 2 2
Atlanta
Fried W,1-0 6 2-3 3 1 1 1 7
Jackson H,1 1 1 0 0 0 1
Greene H,1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Melancon S,2-2 1 1 0 0 0 1

Jackson pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.

HBP_Yarbrough 2 (Duvall,Camargo).

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Paul Nauert; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_2:40.

        Insight by RSA: DHS and CISA provide insight into the cybersecurity strategy for this new normal in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|8 36th Annual William Oliver Baker Award...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

World War II veteran turns 101 next week