Atlanta 2, Tampa Bay 1

|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|30
|1
|5
|1
|
|Totals
|25
|2
|3
|2
|
|Díaz 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Acuña Jr. cf-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Martínez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Albies 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lowe lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Freeman 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kiermaier pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ozuna dh
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Renfroe rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Duvall rf-lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Adames ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Brosseau 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Camargo 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Choi ph-1b
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|Riley lf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|Wendle 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Inciarte cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Margot cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Flowers c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Zunino c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Tsutsugo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Perez c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|100
|—
|1
|Atlanta
|020
|000
|00x
|—
|2
DP_Tampa Bay 1, Atlanta 0. LOB_Tampa Bay 3, Atlanta 7. 2B_Adames (3). SF_Riley (1).
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Yarbrough L,0-1
|6
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|3
|6
|Beeks
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Fried W,1-0
|6
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|7
|Jackson H,1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Greene H,1
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Melancon S,2-2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Jackson pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.
HBP_Yarbrough 2 (Duvall,Camargo).
Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Paul Nauert; Third, Chad Fairchild.
T_2:40.
