Atlanta 5, N.Y. Mets 3

Atlanta New York ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 37 5 8 5 Totals 37 3 9 3 Acuña Jr. cf-rf 5 0 0 0 McNeil 3b 4 1 0 1 Albies 2b 5 0 0 0 Davis lf 3 0 0 0 Freeman 1b 3 0 0 0 Marisnick cf 2 0 1 0 Ozuna dh 4 1 1 1 Alonso 1b 5 0 1 0 Duvall rf-lf 4 2 1 1 Céspedes dh 4 0 1 0 Swanson ss 4 1 1 1 Núñez pr-dh 1 0 0 0 Camargo 3b 4 1 2 0 Canó 2b 3 0 0 0 Riley lf 3 0 1 0 Giménez 2b 1 0 0 0 Inciarte pr-cf 1 0 0 1 Do.Smith ph 0 0 0 1 A.Jackson c 2 0 0 0 Ramos c 4 0 1 0 Adams ph 1 0 1 0 Conforto rf 3 1 3 0 Culberson pr 0 0 0 0 Rosario ss 4 1 2 1 Contreras c 1 0 1 1 Nimmo cf-lf 3 0 0 0

Atlanta 010 000 001 3 — 5 New York 000 020 000 1 — 3

E_McNeil (0). DP_Atlanta 0, New York 2. LOB_Atlanta 4, New York 10. 2B_Contreras (1), Conforto (1). 3B_Rosario (1). HR_Duvall (1), Ozuna (1). SB_Núñez (1). SF_McNeil (1), Do.Smith (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Atlanta Fried 5 2 2 2 2 5 Tomlin 1 1 0 0 0 2 Minter 1 1 0 0 0 2 O’Day 1 1 0 0 0 2 L.Jackson W,1-0 2 4 1 0 0 0

New York Matz 6 2 1 1 1 7 Familia H,1 1 0 0 0 0 0 Betances H,1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 Wilson H,2 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 Díaz BS,1-2 1 1 1 1 0 2 Strickland L,0-1 1-3 3 3 2 0 0 Dr.Smith 2-3 0 0 0 0 1

Tomlin pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

HBP_Fried (Nimmo).

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Paul Nauert.

T_3:21. .

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.