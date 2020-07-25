Atlanta 5, N.Y. Mets 3

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 5 8 5 1 12 Acuña Jr. cf-rf 5 0 0 0 0 3 .111 Albies 2b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Freeman 1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .000 Ozuna dh 4 1 1 1 0 1 .250 Duvall rf-lf 4 2 1 1 0 2 .200 Swanson ss 4 1 1 1 0 2 .286 Camargo 3b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .400 Riley lf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .167 Inciarte pr-cf 1 0 0 1 0 0 .000 A.Jackson c 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Adams ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .200 Culberson pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Contreras c 1 0 1 1 0 0 1.000

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 3 9 3 2 11 McNeil 3b 4 1 0 1 0 1 .250 Davis lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Marisnick cf 2 0 1 0 0 1 .500 Alonso 1b 5 0 1 0 0 3 .000 Céspedes dh 4 0 1 0 0 3 .286 Núñez pr-dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Canó 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .167 Giménez 2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Do.Smith ph 0 0 0 1 0 0 — Ramos c 4 0 1 0 1 0 .143 Conforto rf 3 1 3 0 1 0 .600 Rosario ss 4 1 2 1 0 1 .429 Nimmo cf-lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .286

Atlanta 010 000 001 3_5 8 0 New York 000 020 000 1_3 9 1

a-singled for A.Jackson in the 8th. b-sacrificed for Giménez in the 10th.

1-ran for Riley in the 8th. 2-ran for Adams in the 8th. 3-ran for Céspedes in the 8th.

E_McNeil (0). LOB_Atlanta 4, New York 10. 2B_Contreras (1), Conforto (1). 3B_Rosario (1). HR_Duvall (1), off Matz; Ozuna (1), off Díaz. RBIs_Duvall (1), Ozuna (1), Swanson (1), Inciarte (1), Contreras (1), Rosario (1), McNeil (0), Do.Smith (1). SB_Núñez (1). SF_McNeil, Do.Smith.

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 2 (Acuña Jr., Albies); New York 5 (Rosario, McNeil 2, Giménez, Ramos). RISP_Atlanta 2 for 6; New York 3 for 12.

Runners moved up_Inciarte. GIDP_Riley, Freeman.

DP_New York 2 (McNeil, Rosario, Alonso; McNeil, Canó, Alonso).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Fried 5 2 2 2 2 5 67 3.60 Tomlin 1 1 0 0 0 2 16 0.00 Minter 1 1 0 0 0 2 20 0.00 O’Day 1 1 0 0 0 2 16 0.00 L.Jackson W,1-0 2 4 1 0 0 0 29 0.00

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Matz 6 2 1 1 1 7 93 1.50 Familia H,1 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 0.00 Betances H,1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 16 0.00 Wilson H,2 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 6 0.00 Díaz BS,1-2 1 1 1 1 0 2 21 4.50 Strickland L,0-1 1-3 3 3 2 0 0 13 54.00 Dr.Smith 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 8 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Minter 1-0, Wilson 1-0, Dr.Smith 1-0. HBP_Fried (Nimmo).

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Paul Nauert.

T_3:21. .

