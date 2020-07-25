Atlanta 5, N.Y. Mets 3

|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|5
|8
|5
|1
|12
|
|Acuña Jr. cf-rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.111
|Albies 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Freeman 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|Ozuna dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|Duvall rf-lf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.200
|Swanson ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.286
|Camargo 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.400
|Riley lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Inciarte pr-cf
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.000
|A.Jackson c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Adams ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Culberson pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Contreras c
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|3
|9
|3
|2
|11
|
|McNeil 3b
|4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|Davis lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Marisnick cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.500
|Alonso 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|Céspedes dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.286
|Núñez pr-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Canó 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Giménez 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Do.Smith ph
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|—
|Ramos c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.143
|Conforto rf
|3
|1
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.600
|Rosario ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.429
|Nimmo cf-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Atlanta
|010
|000
|001
|3_5
|8
|0
|New York
|000
|020
|000
|1_3
|9
|1
a-singled for A.Jackson in the 8th. b-sacrificed for Giménez in the 10th.
1-ran for Riley in the 8th. 2-ran for Adams in the 8th. 3-ran for Céspedes in the 8th.
E_McNeil (0). LOB_Atlanta 4, New York 10. 2B_Contreras (1), Conforto (1). 3B_Rosario (1). HR_Duvall (1), off Matz; Ozuna (1), off Díaz. RBIs_Duvall (1), Ozuna (1), Swanson (1), Inciarte (1), Contreras (1), Rosario (1), McNeil (0), Do.Smith (1). SB_Núñez (1). SF_McNeil, Do.Smith.
Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 2 (Acuña Jr., Albies); New York 5 (Rosario, McNeil 2, Giménez, Ramos). RISP_Atlanta 2 for 6; New York 3 for 12.
Runners moved up_Inciarte. GIDP_Riley, Freeman.
DP_New York 2 (McNeil, Rosario, Alonso; McNeil, Canó, Alonso).
|Atlanta
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Fried
|5
|
|2
|2
|2
|2
|5
|67
|3.60
|Tomlin
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|0.00
|Minter
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|0.00
|O’Day
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|0.00
|L.Jackson W,1-0
|2
|
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|29
|0.00
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Matz
|6
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|7
|93
|1.50
|Familia H,1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|0.00
|Betances H,1
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|0.00
|Wilson H,2
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|0.00
|Díaz BS,1-2
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|21
|4.50
|Strickland L,0-1
|
|1-3
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|13
|54.00
|Dr.Smith
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Minter 1-0, Wilson 1-0, Dr.Smith 1-0. HBP_Fried (Nimmo).
Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Paul Nauert.
T_3:21. .
