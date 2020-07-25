Listen Live Sports

Atlanta 5, N.Y. Mets 3

July 25, 2020 7:41 pm
 
1 min read
      
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 5 8 5 1 12
Acuña Jr. cf-rf 5 0 0 0 0 3 .111
Albies 2b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Freeman 1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .000
Ozuna dh 4 1 1 1 0 1 .250
Duvall rf-lf 4 2 1 1 0 2 .200
Swanson ss 4 1 1 1 0 2 .286
Camargo 3b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .400
Riley lf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .167
Inciarte pr-cf 1 0 0 1 0 0 .000
A.Jackson c 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Adams ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .200
Culberson pr 0 0 0 0 0 0
Contreras c 1 0 1 1 0 0 1.000
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 3 9 3 2 11
McNeil 3b 4 1 0 1 0 1 .250
Davis lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Marisnick cf 2 0 1 0 0 1 .500
Alonso 1b 5 0 1 0 0 3 .000
Céspedes dh 4 0 1 0 0 3 .286
Núñez pr-dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Canó 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .167
Giménez 2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Do.Smith ph 0 0 0 1 0 0
Ramos c 4 0 1 0 1 0 .143
Conforto rf 3 1 3 0 1 0 .600
Rosario ss 4 1 2 1 0 1 .429
Nimmo cf-lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .286
Atlanta 010 000 001 3_5 8 0
New York 000 020 000 1_3 9 1

a-singled for A.Jackson in the 8th. b-sacrificed for Giménez in the 10th.

1-ran for Riley in the 8th. 2-ran for Adams in the 8th. 3-ran for Céspedes in the 8th.

E_McNeil (0). LOB_Atlanta 4, New York 10. 2B_Contreras (1), Conforto (1). 3B_Rosario (1). HR_Duvall (1), off Matz; Ozuna (1), off Díaz. RBIs_Duvall (1), Ozuna (1), Swanson (1), Inciarte (1), Contreras (1), Rosario (1), McNeil (0), Do.Smith (1). SB_Núñez (1). SF_McNeil, Do.Smith.

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 2 (Acuña Jr., Albies); New York 5 (Rosario, McNeil 2, Giménez, Ramos). RISP_Atlanta 2 for 6; New York 3 for 12.

Runners moved up_Inciarte. GIDP_Riley, Freeman.

DP_New York 2 (McNeil, Rosario, Alonso; McNeil, Canó, Alonso).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Fried 5 2 2 2 2 5 67 3.60
Tomlin 1 1 0 0 0 2 16 0.00
Minter 1 1 0 0 0 2 20 0.00
O’Day 1 1 0 0 0 2 16 0.00
L.Jackson W,1-0 2 4 1 0 0 0 29 0.00
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Matz 6 2 1 1 1 7 93 1.50
Familia H,1 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 0.00
Betances H,1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 16 0.00
Wilson H,2 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 6 0.00
Díaz BS,1-2 1 1 1 1 0 2 21 4.50
Strickland L,0-1 1-3 3 3 2 0 0 13 54.00
Dr.Smith 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 8 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Minter 1-0, Wilson 1-0, Dr.Smith 1-0. HBP_Fried (Nimmo).

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Paul Nauert.

T_3:21. .

