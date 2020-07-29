Atlanta 7, Tampa Bay 4

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 4 6 3 4 9 Lowe 2b 5 0 0 0 0 3 .318 Wendle 3b 3 1 2 0 0 0 .353 a-Martínez ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .294 Díaz 1b-3b 2 1 0 0 2 1 .133 Tsutsugo dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .238 Margot lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .067 Kiermaier cf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .190 Renfroe rf 4 0 1 2 0 1 .211 Adames ss 3 1 1 0 1 0 .333 Zunino c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .200

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 7 12 6 4 10 Acuña Jr. rf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .167 Albies 2b 5 0 1 1 0 3 .214 Freeman 1b 5 1 4 3 0 0 .316 Ozuna lf 3 1 2 0 1 0 .333 Duvall lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .125 Adams dh 3 0 0 0 0 0 .150 b-Camargo ph-dh 2 1 1 0 0 0 .300 d’Arnaud c 3 1 1 1 0 2 .333 Swanson ss 4 1 2 1 0 1 .391 Riley 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .111 Inciarte cf 2 1 0 0 2 1 .118

Tampa Bay 000 013 000_4 6 2 Atlanta 002 003 20x_7 12 2

a-struck out for Wendle in the 7th. b-doubled for Adams in the 7th.

E_Wendle (2), Adames (2), d’Arnaud (1), Martin (1). LOB_Tampa Bay 6, Atlanta 10. 2B_Freeman (2), d’Arnaud (1), Swanson (2), Ozuna (3), Camargo (1). HR_Freeman (1), off Morton. RBIs_Kiermaier (4), Renfroe 2 (6), Freeman 3 (4), Swanson (8), Albies (5), d’Arnaud (1). SB_Swanson (1). SF_d’Arnaud.

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 2 (Lowe, Zunino); Atlanta 5 (Ozuna, Inciarte, Adams, Albies). RISP_Tampa Bay 2 for 7; Atlanta 5 for 13.

Runners moved up_Albies, Riley. GIDP_Tsutsugo.

DP_Atlanta 1 (Swanson, Freeman).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Morton 5 6 2 2 1 7 80 8.00 Kittredge, H, 1 1-3 2 2 2 0 0 10 7.71 Drake, L, 0-1, BS, 2-3 2-3 2 1 1 1 1 18 3.38 Alvarado 2-3 2 2 1 1 0 32 2.45 Loup 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2 25 0.00

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Soroka 5 1-3 4 3 2 3 5 82 1.59 O’Day, W, 1-0 2-3 2 1 1 1 1 24 5.40 Minter, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 3.38 Martin, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 19 4.50 Melancon, S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Drake 1-1, Loup 2-0, O’Day 2-2. HBP_Morton (Acuña Jr.). WP_Alvarado, Soroka.

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Paul Nauert.

T_3:22.

