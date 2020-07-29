Listen Live Sports

Atlanta 7, Tampa Bay 4

July 29, 2020 10:56 pm
 
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 4 6 3 4 9
Lowe 2b 5 0 0 0 0 3 .318
Wendle 3b 3 1 2 0 0 0 .353
a-Martínez ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .294
Díaz 1b-3b 2 1 0 0 2 1 .133
Tsutsugo dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .238
Margot lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .067
Kiermaier cf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .190
Renfroe rf 4 0 1 2 0 1 .211
Adames ss 3 1 1 0 1 0 .333
Zunino c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .200
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 7 12 6 4 10
Acuña Jr. rf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .167
Albies 2b 5 0 1 1 0 3 .214
Freeman 1b 5 1 4 3 0 0 .316
Ozuna lf 3 1 2 0 1 0 .333
Duvall lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .125
Adams dh 3 0 0 0 0 0 .150
b-Camargo ph-dh 2 1 1 0 0 0 .300
d’Arnaud c 3 1 1 1 0 2 .333
Swanson ss 4 1 2 1 0 1 .391
Riley 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .111
Inciarte cf 2 1 0 0 2 1 .118
Tampa Bay 000 013 000_4 6 2
Atlanta 002 003 20x_7 12 2

a-struck out for Wendle in the 7th. b-doubled for Adams in the 7th.

E_Wendle (2), Adames (2), d’Arnaud (1), Martin (1). LOB_Tampa Bay 6, Atlanta 10. 2B_Freeman (2), d’Arnaud (1), Swanson (2), Ozuna (3), Camargo (1). HR_Freeman (1), off Morton. RBIs_Kiermaier (4), Renfroe 2 (6), Freeman 3 (4), Swanson (8), Albies (5), d’Arnaud (1). SB_Swanson (1). SF_d’Arnaud.

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 2 (Lowe, Zunino); Atlanta 5 (Ozuna, Inciarte, Adams, Albies). RISP_Tampa Bay 2 for 7; Atlanta 5 for 13.

Runners moved up_Albies, Riley. GIDP_Tsutsugo.

DP_Atlanta 1 (Swanson, Freeman).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Morton 5 6 2 2 1 7 80 8.00
Kittredge, H, 1 1-3 2 2 2 0 0 10 7.71
Drake, L, 0-1, BS, 2-3 2-3 2 1 1 1 1 18 3.38
Alvarado 2-3 2 2 1 1 0 32 2.45
Loup 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2 25 0.00
Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Soroka 5 1-3 4 3 2 3 5 82 1.59
O’Day, W, 1-0 2-3 2 1 1 1 1 24 5.40
Minter, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 3.38
Martin, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 19 4.50
Melancon, S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Drake 1-1, Loup 2-0, O’Day 2-2. HBP_Morton (Acuña Jr.). WP_Alvarado, Soroka.

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Paul Nauert.

T_3:22.

