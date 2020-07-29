Atlanta 7, Tampa Bay 4

|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|4
|6
|3
|4
|9
|
|Lowe 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.318
|Wendle 3b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.353
|a-Martínez ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.294
|Díaz 1b-3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.133
|Tsutsugo dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.238
|Margot lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.067
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.190
|Renfroe rf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.211
|Adames ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.333
|Zunino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.200
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|7
|12
|6
|4
|10
|
|Acuña Jr. rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.167
|Albies 2b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.214
|Freeman 1b
|5
|1
|4
|3
|0
|0
|.316
|Ozuna lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.333
|Duvall lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.125
|Adams dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.150
|b-Camargo ph-dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|d’Arnaud c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.333
|Swanson ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.391
|Riley 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.111
|Inciarte cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.118
|Tampa Bay
|000
|013
|000_4
|6
|2
|Atlanta
|002
|003
|20x_7
|12
|2
a-struck out for Wendle in the 7th. b-doubled for Adams in the 7th.
E_Wendle (2), Adames (2), d’Arnaud (1), Martin (1). LOB_Tampa Bay 6, Atlanta 10. 2B_Freeman (2), d’Arnaud (1), Swanson (2), Ozuna (3), Camargo (1). HR_Freeman (1), off Morton. RBIs_Kiermaier (4), Renfroe 2 (6), Freeman 3 (4), Swanson (8), Albies (5), d’Arnaud (1). SB_Swanson (1). SF_d’Arnaud.
Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 2 (Lowe, Zunino); Atlanta 5 (Ozuna, Inciarte, Adams, Albies). RISP_Tampa Bay 2 for 7; Atlanta 5 for 13.
Runners moved up_Albies, Riley. GIDP_Tsutsugo.
DP_Atlanta 1 (Swanson, Freeman).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Morton
|5
|
|6
|2
|2
|1
|7
|80
|8.00
|Kittredge, H, 1
|
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|10
|7.71
|Drake, L, 0-1, BS, 2-3
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|18
|3.38
|Alvarado
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|32
|2.45
|Loup
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|25
|0.00
|Atlanta
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Soroka
|5
|1-3
|4
|3
|2
|3
|5
|82
|1.59
|O’Day, W, 1-0
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|24
|5.40
|Minter, H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|3.38
|Martin, H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|4.50
|Melancon, S, 1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Drake 1-1, Loup 2-0, O’Day 2-2. HBP_Morton (Acuña Jr.). WP_Alvarado, Soroka.
Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Paul Nauert.
T_3:22.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.