Atlanta 84, New York 78

July 31, 2020 9:24 pm
 
NEW YORK (78)

Willoughby 5-10 2-2 14, Zahui B 0-4 2-2 2, Stokes 0-6 0-0 0, Clarendon 7-19 1-1 16, Ionescu 4-5 1-1 10, Holmes 1-4 0-0 2, Odom 1-3 0-0 3, Shook 3-5 3-4 9, Walker 1-6 0-0 2, J.Jones 6-10 6-7 20. Totals 28-72 15-17 78.

ATLANTA (84)

Billings 2-9 4-4 8, Stricklen 3-13 0-0 6, E.Williams 3-7 9-12 15, Carter 6-15 4-4 17, Laney 11-18 6-7 30, Agnew 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 1-2 0-2 2, C.Williams 2-10 2-2 6, Dietrick 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-75 25-31 84.

New York 16 27 13 22 78
Atlanta 22 19 20 23 84

3-Point Goals_New York 7-29 (Willoughby 2-3, J.Jones 2-4, Ionescu 1-2, Odom 1-2, Clarendon 1-6, Holmes 0-2, Walker 0-4, Stokes 0-5), Atlanta 3-10 (Laney 2-2, Carter 1-2, Stricklen 0-5). Fouled Out_New York 1 (Clarendon), Atlanta 1 (Carter). Rebounds_New York 33 (Stokes 7), Atlanta 43 (Billings 15). Assists_New York 13 (Clarendon 5), Atlanta 11 (Carter 3). Total Fouls_New York 23, Atlanta 20.

