Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Atlanta United appoints Glass to serve as interim coach

July 27, 2020 12:20 pm
 
< a min read
      

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta United has promoted Stephen Glass to serve as interim coach while the club searches for a permanent successor to Frank de Boer.

Glass was appointed to the post on Monday, three days after the departure of de Boer on the heels of a dismal performance at the MLS Is Back tournament.

Glass has coached the franchise”s second-division club, Atlanta United 2, since January 2019.

“We have great confidence that Stephen will re-energize the team and move the club in the right direction during this transition period,” Atlanta United president Darren Eales said in a statement.

Advertisement

Academy director Tony Annan will take over as interim head coach of Atlanta United 2, which hosts Miami FC in a USL Championship match on Wednesday.

        Insight by Swish and Riverbed: Learn about the key factors an agency needs for success in digital IT modernization in this exclusive ebook.

Atlanta United is awaiting the resumption of the regular season after losing all three games without scoring a goal at the Florida tournament. It is the longest losing streak in franchise history.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|26 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
7|28 DoD Energy & Power Summit
7|29 8th Border Security & Intelligence...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Nimitz authorized to administer COVID-19 convalescent plasma