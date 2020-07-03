Austin Peay coach quits unexpectedly after 1 year on job

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Austin Peay coach Mark Hudspeth has resigned after one season on the job that included him taking the Governors to a program-record 11 wins and a trip to the FCS quarterfinals.

Athletic director Gerald Harrison announced Hudspeth’s resignation Friday. The resignation is effective immediately. Harrison is keeping the rest of the coaching staff.

Under Hudspeth, Austin Peay won its second Ohio Valley Conference championship and made its first postseason appearance. The Governors beat Furman and Sacramento State before losing to Montana State in the quarterfinals. He was named the OVC coach of the year.

Hudspeth said in a statement released by Austin Peay that it was a personal decision and that he needs to spend time with his wife and children. He says he will return to coaching at the right time.

“This was not an easy decision, but a very personal one,” Hudspeth said. “I need to take some time

Austin Peay is scheduled to start practice July 31.

