Austin Peay names Marquase Lovings interim coach for season

July 7, 2020 5:43 pm
 
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Austin Peay has promoted associate head coach Marquase Lovings to interim head football coach for the Governors’ upcoming season.

Athletic director Gerald Harrison announced Lovings’ promotion on Tuesday, days after Mark Hudspeth resigned after one season for personal reasons.

Harrison said he met with both coaches and players on the team before making his decision. Lovings was defensive line coach last season, helping Austin Peay rank eighth nationally defending the run and 12th in total defense.

Lovings was one of the American Football Coaches Association’s Coaches’ coaches under 35 leadership institute, designed to identify and train rising coaches. Before coming to Austin Peay, Lovings was defensive line coach at Nicholls in 2017. He also was an assistant for seven seasons at Louisiana-Lafayette.

A walk-on tight end at Howard, Lovings started his career as a defensive quality control coach in 2007 at Mississippi State.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

