Authentic wins Haskell for Baffert at Monmouth Park

July 18, 2020 6:33 pm
 
OCEANPORT, N.J. (AP) — Authentic gave Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert his record-extending ninth win in the $1 million Haskell Stakes, holding off Ny Traffic at the wire at Monmouth Park on Saturday.

Jockey Mike Smith put the Santa Anita Derby runner-up on the lead at the start and they covered the 1 1/8- mile Grade 1 stakes in 1:50.46. The win was the third in four starts this year for the colt.

Belmont runner-up Dr. Post finished third under jockey Joe Bravo.

The Associated Press

