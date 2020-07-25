Baltimore 7, Boston 2

|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|7
|10
|6
|2
|5
|
|Hays cf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Alberto 2b
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.500
|Iglesias ss
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.375
|Santander lf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.286
|Velazquez lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Núñez dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.250
|Severino c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Davis 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|Valaika 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Mullins rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|2
|9
|2
|0
|11
|
|Benintendi lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Martinez dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.556
|Devers 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|Moreland 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|Peraza 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.444
|Verdugo rf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.750
|Bradley Jr. cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.625
|Plawecki c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.333
|Lin ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|a-Bogaerts ph-ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.167
|Baltimore
|320
|000
|200_7
|10
|1
|Boston
|000
|002
|000_2
|9
|1
a-struck out for Lin in the 6th.
E_Santander (1), Devers (2). LOB_Baltimore 5, Boston 10. 2B_Alberto (1), Núñez (2), Santander (2). HR_Moreland (1), off Cobb. RBIs_Núñez 2 (3), Alberto (1), Iglesias (1), Santander 2 (2), Moreland (1), Plawecki (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 1 (Núñez); Boston 4 (Lin, Plawecki 2, Bogaerts). RISP_Baltimore 4 for 10; Boston 1 for 7.
DP_Boston 1 (Peraza, Lin, Peraza).
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cobb, W, 1-0
|5
|1-3
|4
|1
|1
|0
|6
|78
|1.69
|Fry
|
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|13
|27.00
|Castro, H, 1
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0.00
|Bleier
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|25
|0.00
|Givens
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|0.00
|Boston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pérez, L, 0-1
|5
|
|6
|5
|4
|2
|2
|84
|7.20
|Hembree
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|0.00
|Covey
|2
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|21
|9.00
|Osich
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Castro 2-0, Givens 1-0. HBP_Cobb (Plawecki), Bleier (Martinez). WP_Bleier, Pérez. PB_Severino (1).
Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Alan Porter; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Mark Wegner.
T_3:01. .
