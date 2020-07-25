Listen Live Sports

Baltimore 7, Boston 2

July 25, 2020 4:56 pm
 
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 7 10 6 2 5
Hays cf 5 1 2 0 0 1 .250
Alberto 2b 5 2 3 1 0 0 .500
Iglesias ss 5 1 2 1 0 1 .375
Santander lf 4 0 1 2 0 0 .286
Velazquez lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Núñez dh 4 1 1 2 0 1 .250
Severino c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .167
Davis 1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .000
Valaika 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .200
Mullins rf 3 1 0 0 1 0 .000
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 2 9 2 0 11
Benintendi lf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Martinez dh 4 0 2 0 0 1 .556
Devers 3b 5 0 0 0 0 4 .000
Moreland 1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .250
Peraza 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .444
Verdugo rf 4 1 3 0 0 0 .750
Bradley Jr. cf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .625
Plawecki c 3 0 1 1 0 0 .333
Lin ss 2 0 0 0 0 0 .333
a-Bogaerts ph-ss 2 0 0 0 0 2 .167
Baltimore 320 000 200_7 10 1
Boston 000 002 000_2 9 1

a-struck out for Lin in the 6th.

E_Santander (1), Devers (2). LOB_Baltimore 5, Boston 10. 2B_Alberto (1), Núñez (2), Santander (2). HR_Moreland (1), off Cobb. RBIs_Núñez 2 (3), Alberto (1), Iglesias (1), Santander 2 (2), Moreland (1), Plawecki (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 1 (Núñez); Boston 4 (Lin, Plawecki 2, Bogaerts). RISP_Baltimore 4 for 10; Boston 1 for 7.

DP_Boston 1 (Peraza, Lin, Peraza).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cobb, W, 1-0 5 1-3 4 1 1 0 6 78 1.69
Fry 1-3 3 1 1 0 0 13 27.00
Castro, H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 3 0.00
Bleier 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 25 0.00
Givens 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 21 0.00
Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Pérez, L, 0-1 5 6 5 4 2 2 84 7.20
Hembree 1 0 0 0 0 0 14 0.00
Covey 2 3 2 2 0 2 21 9.00
Osich 1 1 0 0 0 1 8 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Castro 2-0, Givens 1-0. HBP_Cobb (Plawecki), Bleier (Martinez). WP_Bleier, Pérez. PB_Severino (1).

Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Alan Porter; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Mark Wegner.

T_3:01. .

