Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Baltimore 7, Boston 2

July 25, 2020 4:56 pm
 
< a min read
      
Baltimore Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 37 7 10 6 Totals 37 2 9 2
Hays cf 5 1 2 0 Benintendi lf 5 0 0 0
Alberto 2b 5 2 3 1 Martinez dh 4 0 2 0
Iglesias ss 5 1 2 1 Devers 3b 5 0 0 0
Santander lf 4 0 1 2 Moreland 1b 4 1 1 1
Velazquez lf 0 0 0 0 Peraza 2b 4 0 0 0
Núñez dh 4 1 1 2 Verdugo rf 4 1 3 0
Severino c 4 0 0 0 Bradley Jr. cf 4 0 2 0
Davis 1b 3 0 0 0 Plawecki c 3 0 1 1
Valaika 3b 4 1 1 0 Lin ss 2 0 0 0
Mullins rf 3 1 0 0 a-Bogaerts ph-ss 2 0 0 0
Baltimore 320 000 200 7
Boston 000 002 000 2

E_Santander (1), Devers (2). DP_Baltimore 0, Boston 1. LOB_Baltimore 5, Boston 10. 2B_Alberto (1), Núñez (2), Santander (2). HR_Moreland (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Cobb, W, 1-0 5 1-3 4 1 1 0 6
Fry 1-3 3 1 1 0 0
Castro, H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Bleier 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2
Givens 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2
Boston
Pérez, L, 0-1 5 6 5 4 2 2
Hembree 1 0 0 0 0 0
Covey 2 3 2 2 0 2
Osich 1 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_Cobb (Plawecki), Bleier (Martinez). WP_Bleier, Pérez.

Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Alan Porter; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Mark Wegner.

Advertisement

T_3:01. .

        Insight by Carahsoft: Federal technology experts reveal how agencies are putting the needs of the business first and creating a set of standards to better control cloud creep and secure data in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|26 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
7|28 DoD Energy & Power Summit
7|29 8th Border Security & Intelligence...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army National Guard Soldier crams a career into one year