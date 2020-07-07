All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Baltimore
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Boston
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|New York
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Tampa Bay
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Toronto
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Cleveland
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Detroit
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Kansas City
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Los Angeles
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Oakland
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Miami
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|New York
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Philadelphia
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Milwaukee
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|St. Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Los Angeles
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
Kansas City (TBD) at Minnesota (TBD), 1:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Milwaukee (TBD), 2:10 p.m.
Baltimore (TBD) at Seattle (TBD), 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland (TBD) at Cincinnati (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (TBD) at Miami (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (TBD) at Boston (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 8:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (TBD) at Houston (TBD), 8:10 p.m.
Oakland (TBD) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:45 p.m.
Detroit (TBD) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 10:07 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Texas at Miami, 12:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Milwaukee (TBD), 2:10 p.m.
Arizona (TBD) at Colorado (TBD), 3:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis (TBD) at Washington (TBD), 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland (TBD) at Cincinnati (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (TBD) at Miami (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (TBD) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:20 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 8:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (TBD) at Houston (TBD), 8:10 p.m.
Oakland (TBD) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:45 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at San Diego (TBD), 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Texas at Miami, 12:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.
Philadelphia at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Colorado at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
