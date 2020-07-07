Listen Live Sports

Baseball Expanded Glance

July 7, 2020 2:31 pm
 
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Baltimore 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Boston 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
New York 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Tampa Bay 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Toronto 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Cleveland 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Detroit 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Kansas City 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Minnesota 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Los Angeles 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Oakland 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Seattle 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Texas 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Miami 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
New York 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Philadelphia 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Washington 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Cincinnati 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Milwaukee 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
St. Louis 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Arizona 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Colorado 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Los Angeles 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
San Diego 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
San Francisco 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Kansas City (TBD) at Minnesota (TBD), 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Milwaukee (TBD), 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore (TBD) at Seattle (TBD), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (TBD) at Cincinnati (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (TBD) at Miami (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (TBD) at Boston (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (TBD) at Houston (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (TBD) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:45 p.m.

Detroit (TBD) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 10:07 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Texas at Miami, 12:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Milwaukee (TBD), 2:10 p.m.

Arizona (TBD) at Colorado (TBD), 3:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (TBD) at Washington (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (TBD) at Cincinnati (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (TBD) at Miami (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (TBD) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (TBD) at Houston (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (TBD) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at San Diego (TBD), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Texas at Miami, 12:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.

Philadelphia at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Colorado at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

