All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away Baltimore 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0 Boston 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0 New York 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0 Tampa Bay 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0 Toronto 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away Chicago 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0 Cleveland 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0 Detroit 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0 Kansas City 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0 Minnesota 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away Houston 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0 Los Angeles 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0 Oakland 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0 Seattle 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0 Texas 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away Atlanta 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0 Miami 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0 New York 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0 Philadelphia 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0 Washington 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away Chicago 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0 Cincinnati 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0 Milwaukee 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0 Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0 St. Louis 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away Arizona 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0 Colorado 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0 Los Angeles 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0 San Diego 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0 San Francisco 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Advertisement

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Kansas City (TBD) at Minnesota (TBD), 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Milwaukee (TBD), 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore (TBD) at Seattle (TBD), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (TBD) at Cincinnati (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (TBD) at Miami (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (TBD) at Boston (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (TBD) at Houston (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (TBD) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:45 p.m.

Detroit (TBD) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 10:07 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Texas at Miami, 12:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Milwaukee (TBD), 2:10 p.m.

Arizona (TBD) at Colorado (TBD), 3:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (TBD) at Washington (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (TBD) at Cincinnati (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (TBD) at Miami (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (TBD) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (TBD) at Houston (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (TBD) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at San Diego (TBD), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Texas at Miami, 12:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.

Philadelphia at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Colorado at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.