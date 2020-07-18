Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Baseball Expanded Glance

July 18, 2020 10:00 am
 
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Baltimore 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Boston 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
New York 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Tampa Bay 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Toronto 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Cleveland 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Detroit 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Kansas City 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Minnesota 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Los Angeles 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Oakland 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Seattle 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Texas 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Miami 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
New York 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Philadelphia 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Washington 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Cincinnati 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Milwaukee 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
St. Louis 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Arizona 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Colorado 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Los Angeles 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
San Diego 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
San Francisco 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

No games scheduled

Advertisement

Saturday’s Games

No games scheduled

        Insight by Swish and Riverbed: Learn about the key factors an agency needs for success in digital IT modernization in this exclusive ebook.

Sunday’s Games

L.A. Angels (TBD) at Philadelphia (TBD), 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Baltimore (TBD), 1:05 p.m.

Cleveland (TBD) at Toronto (TBD), 1:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Detroit (TBD), 1:10 p.m.

Seattle (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 1:10 p.m.

Boston (TBD) at Kansas City (TBD), 2:05 p.m.

        Stay up to date on all things federal with our revamped mobile app. Download it to your device today.

Minnesota (TBD) at Texas (TBD), 2:35 p.m.

Houston (TBD) at Oakland (TBD), 4:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at St. Louis (TBD), 7:09 p.m.

Monday’s Games

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

No games scheduled

Saturday’s Games

No games scheduled

Sunday’s Games

L.A. Angels (TBD) at Philadelphia (TBD), 1:05 p.m.

Seattle (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 1:10 p.m.

Washington (TBD) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 1:35 p.m.

Cincinnati (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (TBD), 2:20 p.m.

Atlanta (TBD) at Colorado (TBD), 3:10 p.m.

Miami (TBD) at Arizona (TBD), 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (TBD) at San Diego (TBD), 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at St. Louis (TBD), 7:09 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

San Francisco at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Miami at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|20 2nd DoD Hypersonic Capabilities...
7|22 NOAA IT Security Conference
7|22 Sustainability & Clean Tech In...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Washington Guard helps clear unemployment claim backlog