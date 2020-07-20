Listen Live Sports

Baseball Expanded Glance

July 20, 2020 10:00 am
 
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Baltimore 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Boston 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
New York 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Tampa Bay 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Toronto 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Cleveland 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Detroit 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Kansas City 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Minnesota 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Los Angeles 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Oakland 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Seattle 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Texas 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Miami 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
New York 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Philadelphia 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Washington 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Cincinnati 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Milwaukee 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
St. Louis 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Arizona 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Colorado 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Los Angeles 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
San Diego 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
San Francisco 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Angels (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Seattle (TBD) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (TBD) at Toronto (TBD), 7:07 p.m.

Cleveland (TBD) at Detroit (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (TBD), 8:05 p.m.

Houston (TBD) at Texas (TBD), 8:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Kansas City (TBD), 8:05 p.m.

Minnesota (TBD) at Arizona (TBD), 9:40 p.m.

Atlanta (TBD) at Oakland (TBD), 10:07 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Seattle at Baltimore, 12:35 p.m.

Atlanta at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 4:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

San Diego (TBD) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Washington (TBD) at Philadelphia (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Cincinnati (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (TBD), 8:05 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at St. Louis (TBD), 8:15 p.m.

Miami (TBD) at Colorado (TBD), 8:40 p.m.

Minnesota (TBD) at Arizona (TBD), 9:40 p.m.

Atlanta (TBD) at Oakland (TBD), 10:07 p.m.

Milwaukee (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

San Francisco at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 3:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

San Diego at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

