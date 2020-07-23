Listen Live Sports

Baseball Expanded Glance

July 23, 2020 10:00 am
 
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Baltimore 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Boston 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
New York 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Tampa Bay 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Toronto 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Cleveland 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Detroit 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Kansas City 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Minnesota 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Los Angeles 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Oakland 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Seattle 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Texas 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Miami 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
New York 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Philadelphia 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Washington 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Cincinnati 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Milwaukee 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
St. Louis 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Arizona 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Colorado 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Los Angeles 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
San Diego 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
San Francisco 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Washington, 7:08 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Boston (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Oakland (TBD) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (TBD) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at Texas (TBD), 8:05 p.m.

San Diego (TBD) at Kansas City (TBD), 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland (TBD) at Houston (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Toronto (TBD) at Seattle (TBD), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Oakland at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Washington, 7:08 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:08 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Colorado (TBD) at Cincinnati (TBD), 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta (TBD) at Washington (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Philadelphia (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at Miami (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (TBD) at Kansas City (TBD), 8:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (TBD) at Milwaukee (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (TBD) at St. Louis (TBD), 8:15 p.m.

Arizona (TBD) at San Francisco (TBD), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Arizona at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

