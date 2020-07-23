All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Baltimore
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Boston
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|New York
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Tampa Bay
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Toronto
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Cleveland
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Detroit
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Kansas City
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Los Angeles
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Oakland
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Miami
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|New York
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Philadelphia
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Milwaukee
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|St. Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Los Angeles
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees at Washington, 7:08 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Boston (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 7:05 p.m.
Oakland (TBD) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:05 p.m.
Detroit (TBD) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (TBD) at Texas (TBD), 8:05 p.m.
San Diego (TBD) at Kansas City (TBD), 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland (TBD) at Houston (TBD), 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 8:10 p.m.
Toronto (TBD) at Seattle (TBD), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Detroit at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Toronto at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Oakland at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
San Diego at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees at Washington, 7:08 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:08 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Colorado (TBD) at Cincinnati (TBD), 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta (TBD) at Washington (TBD), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Philadelphia (TBD), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at Miami (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
San Diego (TBD) at Kansas City (TBD), 8:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (TBD) at Milwaukee (TBD), 8:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (TBD) at St. Louis (TBD), 8:15 p.m.
Arizona (TBD) at San Francisco (TBD), 10:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Arizona at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
San Diego at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.
Colorado at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
