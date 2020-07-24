All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|1
|0
|1.000
|_
|_
|1-0
|W-1
|0-0
|1-0
|Baltimore
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Boston
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Tampa Bay
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Toronto
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Cleveland
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Detroit
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Kansas City
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Los Angeles
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Oakland
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Miami
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|New York
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Philadelphia
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Washington
|0
|1
|.000
|½
|_
|0-1
|L-1
|0-1
|0-0
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Milwaukee
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|St. Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|1
|0
|1.000
|_
|_
|1-0
|W-1
|1-0
|0-0
|Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|San Francisco
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|_
|0-1
|L-1
|0-0
|0-1
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 4, Washington 1, 6 innings
Friday’s Games
Detroit at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Colorado at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 9:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Baltimore (Cobb 0-0) at Boston (Pérez 0-0), 1:35 p.m.
Minnesota (Hill 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
Toronto (Shoemaker 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-0), 3:10 p.m.
Colorado (Gray 0-0) at Texas (Minor 0-0), 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Bundy 0-0) at Oakland (Manaea 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Seattle (Walker 0-0) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Detroit (Nova 0-0) at Cincinnati (Castillo 0-0), 5:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Singer 0-0) at Cleveland (Clevinger 0-0), 5:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 0-0) at Washington (Strasburg 0-0), 7:15 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees at Washington, 1:05 p.m.
Detroit at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Colorado at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 4, Washington 1, 6 innings
L.A. Dodgers 8, San Francisco 1
Friday’s Games
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.
Detroit at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 7:10 p.m.
Colorado at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Milwaukee (Burnes 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 0-0), 1:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 0-0) at St. Louis (Wainwright 0-0), 2:15 p.m.
Colorado (Gray 0-0) at Texas (Minor 0-0), 4:05 p.m.
Miami (Smith 0-0) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 0-0), 4:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Fried 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Detroit (Nova 0-0) at Cincinnati (Castillo 0-0), 5:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 0-0) at Washington (Strasburg 0-0), 7:15 p.m.
Arizona (Ray 0-0) at San Diego (Lamet 0-0), 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Miami at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Washington, 1:05 p.m.
Detroit at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Colorado at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:08 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:08 p.m.
