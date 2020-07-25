All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|1
|0
|1.000
|_
|_
|1-0
|W-1
|0-0
|1-0
|Toronto
|1
|0
|1.000
|_
|_
|1-0
|W-1
|0-0
|1-0
|Baltimore
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|½
|1-1
|W-1
|0-0
|1-1
|Boston
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|½
|1-1
|L-1
|1-1
|0-0
|Tampa Bay
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|1
|0-1
|L-1
|0-1
|0-0
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Cleveland
|1
|0
|1.000
|_
|_
|1-0
|W-1
|1-0
|0-0
|Minnesota
|1
|0
|1.000
|_
|_
|1-0
|W-1
|0-0
|1-0
|Chicago
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|1
|0-1
|L-1
|0-1
|0-0
|Detroit
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|1
|0-1
|L-1
|0-0
|0-1
|Kansas City
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|1
|0-1
|L-1
|0-0
|0-1
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|1
|0
|1.000
|_
|_
|1-0
|W-1
|1-0
|0-0
|Oakland
|1
|0
|1.000
|_
|_
|1-0
|W-1
|1-0
|0-0
|Texas
|1
|0
|1.000
|_
|_
|1-0
|W-1
|1-0
|0-0
|Los Angeles
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|1
|0-1
|L-1
|0-0
|0-1
|Seattle
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|1
|0-1
|L-1
|0-0
|0-1
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Miami
|1
|0
|1.000
|_
|_
|1-0
|W-1
|0-0
|1-0
|New York
|1
|0
|1.000
|_
|_
|1-0
|W-1
|1-0
|0-0
|Atlanta
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|1
|0-1
|L-1
|0-0
|0-1
|Philadelphia
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|1
|0-1
|L-1
|0-1
|0-0
|Washington
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|1
|0-1
|L-1
|0-1
|0-0
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|St. Louis
|2
|0
|1.000
|_
|_
|2-0
|W-2
|2-0
|0-0
|Cincinnati
|1
|0
|1.000
|½
|_
|1-0
|W-1
|1-0
|0-0
|Chicago
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|½
|1-1
|L-1
|1-1
|0-0
|Milwaukee
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|½
|1-1
|W-1
|0-0
|1-1
|Pittsburgh
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|1½
|0-2
|L-2
|0-0
|0-2
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|2
|0
|1.000
|_
|_
|2-0
|W-2
|2-0
|0-0
|San Diego
|1
|0
|1.000
|½
|_
|1-0
|W-1
|1-0
|0-0
|Arizona
|0
|1
|.000
|1½
|1
|0-1
|L-1
|0-0
|0-1
|Colorado
|0
|1
|.000
|1½
|1
|0-1
|L-1
|0-0
|0-1
|San Francisco
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|1½
|0-2
|L-2
|0-0
|0-2
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Cincinnati 7, Detroit 1
Toronto 6, Tampa Bay 4
Cleveland 2, Kansas City 0
Boston 13, Baltimore 2
Texas 1, Colorado 0
Minnesota 10, Chicago White Sox 5
Houston 8, Seattle 2
Oakland 7, L.A. Angels 3, 10 innings
Saturday’s Games
Baltimore 7, Boston 2
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 3:10 p.m.
Colorado at Texas, 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4:10 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 4:10 p.m.
Detroit at Cincinnati, 5:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 5:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Washington, 7:15 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Washington (Corbin 0-0), 1:05 p.m.
Detroit (Turnbull 0-0) at Cincinnati (Bauer 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City (TBD) at Cleveland (Carrasco 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Toronto (Hatch 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Snell 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore (LeBlanc 0-0) at Boston (Weber 0-0), 1:35 p.m.
Minnesota (Maeda 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (López 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
Seattle (Kikuchi 0-0) at Houston (Greinke 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 0-0) at Texas (Kluber 0-0), 2:35 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Ohtani 0-0) at Oakland (Fiers 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 3:40 p.m.
Toronto at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Boston, 7:35 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 1, Atlanta 0
Cincinnati 7, Detroit 1
Chicago Cubs 3, Milwaukee 0
Miami 5, Philadelphia 2
Texas 1, Colorado 0
St. Louis 5, Pittsburgh 4
San Diego 7, Arizona 2
L.A. Dodgers 9, San Francisco 1
Saturday’s Games
St. Louis 9, Pittsburgh 1
Milwaukee 8, Chicago Cubs 3
Colorado at Texas, 4:05 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
Detroit at Cincinnati, 5:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Washington, 7:15 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Miami (Ureña 0-0) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 0-0), 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Washington (Corbin 0-0), 1:05 p.m.
Detroit (Turnbull 0-0) at Cincinnati (Bauer 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 0-0) at St. Louis (Hudson 0-0), 2:15 p.m.
Milwaukee (Peralta 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 0-0), 2:20 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 0-0) at Texas (Kluber 0-0), 2:35 p.m.
Arizona (Gallen 0-0) at San Diego (Richards 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Newcomb 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Porcello 0-0), 7:08 p.m.
San Francisco (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 0-0), 10:08 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Arizona at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Toronto at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Boston, 7:35 p.m.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.