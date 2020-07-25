Listen Live Sports

Baseball Expanded Glance

July 25, 2020 10:01 am
 
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 1 0 1.000 _ _ 1-0 W-1 0-0 1-0
Toronto 1 0 1.000 _ _ 1-0 W-1 0-0 1-0
Baltimore 1 1 .500 ½ ½ 1-1 W-1 0-0 1-1
Boston 1 1 .500 ½ ½ 1-1 L-1 1-1 0-0
Tampa Bay 0 1 .000 1 1 0-1 L-1 0-1 0-0

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Cleveland 1 0 1.000 _ _ 1-0 W-1 1-0 0-0
Minnesota 1 0 1.000 _ _ 1-0 W-1 0-0 1-0
Chicago 0 1 .000 1 1 0-1 L-1 0-1 0-0
Detroit 0 1 .000 1 1 0-1 L-1 0-0 0-1
Kansas City 0 1 .000 1 1 0-1 L-1 0-0 0-1

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 1 0 1.000 _ _ 1-0 W-1 1-0 0-0
Oakland 1 0 1.000 _ _ 1-0 W-1 1-0 0-0
Texas 1 0 1.000 _ _ 1-0 W-1 1-0 0-0
Los Angeles 0 1 .000 1 1 0-1 L-1 0-0 0-1
Seattle 0 1 .000 1 1 0-1 L-1 0-0 0-1

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Miami 1 0 1.000 _ _ 1-0 W-1 0-0 1-0
New York 1 0 1.000 _ _ 1-0 W-1 1-0 0-0
Atlanta 0 1 .000 1 1 0-1 L-1 0-0 0-1
Philadelphia 0 1 .000 1 1 0-1 L-1 0-1 0-0
Washington 0 1 .000 1 1 0-1 L-1 0-1 0-0

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
St. Louis 2 0 1.000 _ _ 2-0 W-2 2-0 0-0
Cincinnati 1 0 1.000 ½ _ 1-0 W-1 1-0 0-0
Chicago 1 1 .500 1 ½ 1-1 L-1 1-1 0-0
Milwaukee 1 1 .500 1 ½ 1-1 W-1 0-0 1-1
Pittsburgh 0 2 .000 2 0-2 L-2 0-0 0-2

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 2 0 1.000 _ _ 2-0 W-2 2-0 0-0
San Diego 1 0 1.000 ½ _ 1-0 W-1 1-0 0-0
Arizona 0 1 .000 1 0-1 L-1 0-0 0-1
Colorado 0 1 .000 1 0-1 L-1 0-0 0-1
San Francisco 0 2 .000 2 0-2 L-2 0-0 0-2

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Cincinnati 7, Detroit 1

Toronto 6, Tampa Bay 4

Cleveland 2, Kansas City 0

Boston 13, Baltimore 2

Texas 1, Colorado 0

Minnesota 10, Chicago White Sox 5

Houston 8, Seattle 2

Oakland 7, L.A. Angels 3, 10 innings

Saturday’s Games

Baltimore 7, Boston 2

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 3:10 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 4:10 p.m.

Detroit at Cincinnati, 5:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 5:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Washington, 7:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Washington (Corbin 0-0), 1:05 p.m.

Detroit (Turnbull 0-0) at Cincinnati (Bauer 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City (TBD) at Cleveland (Carrasco 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Toronto (Hatch 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Snell 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore (LeBlanc 0-0) at Boston (Weber 0-0), 1:35 p.m.

Minnesota (Maeda 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (López 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Kikuchi 0-0) at Houston (Greinke 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 0-0) at Texas (Kluber 0-0), 2:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 0-0) at Oakland (Fiers 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 3:40 p.m.

Toronto at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Boston, 7:35 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 1, Atlanta 0

Cincinnati 7, Detroit 1

Chicago Cubs 3, Milwaukee 0

Miami 5, Philadelphia 2

Texas 1, Colorado 0

St. Louis 5, Pittsburgh 4

San Diego 7, Arizona 2

L.A. Dodgers 9, San Francisco 1

Saturday’s Games

St. Louis 9, Pittsburgh 1

Milwaukee 8, Chicago Cubs 3

Colorado at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Detroit at Cincinnati, 5:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Washington, 7:15 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Miami (Ureña 0-0) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 0-0), 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Washington (Corbin 0-0), 1:05 p.m.

Detroit (Turnbull 0-0) at Cincinnati (Bauer 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 0-0) at St. Louis (Hudson 0-0), 2:15 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 0-0), 2:20 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 0-0) at Texas (Kluber 0-0), 2:35 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 0-0) at San Diego (Richards 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Newcomb 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Porcello 0-0), 7:08 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 0-0), 10:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Arizona at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Boston, 7:35 p.m.

