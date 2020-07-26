All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away Baltimore 1 1 .500 _ _ 1-1 W-1 0-0 1-1 Boston 1 1 .500 _ _ 1-1 L-1 1-1 0-0 New York 1 1 .500 _ _ 1-1 L-1 0-0 1-1 Tampa Bay 1 1 .500 _ _ 1-1 W-1 1-1 0-0 Toronto 1 1 .500 _ _ 1-1 L-1 0-0 1-1

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away Chicago 1 1 .500 _ _ 1-1 W-1 1-1 0-0 Cleveland 1 1 .500 _ _ 1-1 L-1 1-1 0-0 Detroit 1 1 .500 _ _ 1-1 W-1 0-0 1-1 Kansas City 1 1 .500 _ _ 1-1 W-1 0-0 1-1 Minnesota 1 1 .500 _ _ 1-1 L-1 0-0 1-1

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away Houston 2 0 1.000 _ _ 2-0 W-2 2-0 0-0 Los Angeles 1 1 .500 1 _ 1-1 W-1 0-0 1-1 Oakland 1 1 .500 1 _ 1-1 L-1 1-1 0-0 Texas 1 1 .500 1 _ 1-1 L-1 1-1 0-0 Seattle 0 2 .000 2 1 0-2 L-2 0-0 0-2

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away Atlanta 1 1 .500 _ _ 1-1 W-1 0-0 1-1 Miami 1 1 .500 _ _ 1-1 L-1 0-0 1-1 New York 1 1 .500 _ _ 1-1 L-1 1-1 0-0 Philadelphia 1 1 .500 _ _ 1-1 W-1 1-1 0-0 Washington 1 1 .500 _ _ 1-1 W-1 1-1 0-0

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away St. Louis 2 0 1.000 _ _ 2-0 W-2 2-0 0-0 Chicago 1 1 .500 1 _ 1-1 L-1 1-1 0-0 Cincinnati 1 1 .500 1 _ 1-1 L-1 1-1 0-0 Milwaukee 1 1 .500 1 _ 1-1 W-1 0-0 1-1 Pittsburgh 0 2 .000 2 1 0-2 L-2 0-0 0-2

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away San Diego 2 0 1.000 _ _ 2-0 W-2 2-0 0-0 Los Angeles 2 1 .667 ½ _ 2-1 L-1 2-1 0-0 Colorado 1 1 .500 1 _ 1-1 W-1 0-0 1-1 San Francisco 1 2 .333 1½ ½ 1-2 W-1 0-0 1-2 Arizona 0 2 .000 2 1 0-2 L-2 0-0 0-2

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Baltimore 7, Boston 2

Chicago White Sox 10, Minnesota 3

Tampa Bay 4, Toronto 1

L.A. Angels 4, Oakland 1

Houston 7, Seattle 2

Colorado 3, Texas 2

Kansas City 3, Cleveland 2, 10 innings

Detroit 6, Cincinnati 4

Washington 9, N.Y. Yankees 2

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

Detroit at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

L.A. Angels (Canning 0-0) at Oakland (Bassitt 0-0), 3:40 p.m.

Toronto (TBD) at Washington (TBD), 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Foltynewicz 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Happ 0-0) at Philadelphia (Arrieta 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Wojciechowski 0-0) at Miami (López 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 0-0) at Cleveland (Civale 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (TBD) at Detroit (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Graveman 0-0) at Houston (James 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Wacha 0-0) at Boston (TBD), 7:35 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Toronto at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Arizona at Texas, 9:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Houston, 9:10 p.m.

Colorado at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Milwaukee 8, Chicago Cubs 3

St. Louis 9, Pittsburgh 1

Philadelphia 7, Miami 1

San Francisco 5, L.A. Dodgers 4

Atlanta 5, N.Y. Mets 3, 10 innings

Colorado 3, Texas 2

Detroit 6, Cincinnati 4

Washington 9, N.Y. Yankees 2

San Diego 5, Arizona 1

Sunday’s Games

Miami at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

Detroit at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:08 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Arizona (Weaver 0-0) at San Diego (TBD), 4:10 p.m.

Toronto (TBD) at Washington (TBD), 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Foltynewicz 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Lester 0-0) at Cincinnati (Miley 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Brault 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Happ 0-0) at Philadelphia (Arrieta 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Wojciechowski 0-0) at Miami (López 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Wacha 0-0) at Boston (TBD), 7:35 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Toronto at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Arizona at Texas, 9:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Houston, 9:10 p.m.

Colorado at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

