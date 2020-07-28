All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|3
|1
|.750
|_
|_
|3-1
|W-3
|3-1
|0-0
|Baltimore
|2
|1
|.667
|½
|_
|2-1
|W-2
|0-0
|2-1
|New York
|2
|1
|.667
|½
|_
|2-1
|W-1
|0-0
|2-1
|Toronto
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|½
|2-2
|W-1
|0-0
|2-2
|Boston
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|1½
|1-3
|L-3
|1-3
|0-0
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Cleveland
|3
|1
|.750
|_
|_
|3-1
|W-2
|3-1
|0-0
|Minnesota
|2
|1
|.667
|½
|_
|2-1
|W-1
|0-0
|2-1
|Detroit
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|½
|2-2
|L-1
|0-1
|2-1
|Kansas City
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|½
|2-2
|W-1
|0-0
|2-2
|Chicago
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|1½
|1-3
|L-2
|1-2
|0-1
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|3
|1
|.750
|_
|_
|3-1
|W-1
|3-1
|0-0
|Oakland
|3
|1
|.750
|_
|_
|3-1
|W-2
|3-1
|0-0
|Texas
|1
|2
|.333
|1½
|1
|1-2
|L-2
|1-2
|0-0
|Los Angeles
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|1½
|1-3
|L-2
|0-0
|1-3
|Seattle
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|1½
|1-3
|L-1
|0-0
|1-3
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Miami
|2
|1
|.667
|_
|_
|2-1
|W-1
|0-0
|2-1
|Atlanta
|2
|2
|.500
|½
|½
|2-2
|L-1
|0-0
|2-2
|New York
|2
|2
|.500
|½
|½
|2-2
|W-1
|1-2
|1-0
|Philadelphia
|1
|2
|.333
|1
|1
|1-2
|L-1
|1-2
|0-0
|Washington
|1
|3
|.250
|1½
|1½
|1-3
|L-2
|1-3
|0-0
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|3
|1
|.750
|_
|_
|3-1
|W-2
|2-1
|1-0
|St. Louis
|2
|1
|.667
|½
|_
|2-1
|L-1
|2-1
|0-0
|Milwaukee
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|½
|2-2
|W-1
|0-0
|2-2
|Cincinnati
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|1½
|1-3
|L-3
|1-3
|0-0
|Pittsburgh
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|1½
|1-3
|L-1
|0-1
|1-2
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|San Diego
|3
|1
|.750
|_
|_
|3-1
|W-1
|3-1
|0-0
|Colorado
|2
|1
|.667
|½
|_
|2-1
|W-2
|0-0
|2-1
|Los Angeles
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|½
|2-2
|L-2
|2-2
|0-0
|San Francisco
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|½
|2-2
|W-2
|0-0
|2-2
|Arizona
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|1½
|1-3
|L-1
|0-0
|1-3
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Oakland 3, L.A. Angels 0
Toronto 4, Washington 1
Tampa Bay 14, Atlanta 5
Houston 8, Seattle 5
Kansas City 14, Detroit 6
N.Y. Mets 7, Boston 4
N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, ppd.
Baltimore at Miami, ppd.
Tuesday’s Games
Cleveland 4, Chicago White Sox 3, 1st game
N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, ppd.
Toronto at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Miami, ppd.
Kansas City at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:45 p.m., 2nd game
St. Louis at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Arizona at Texas, 9:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Houston, 9:10 p.m.
Colorado at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Colorado (Márquez 0-1) at Oakland (Montas 0-0), 3:40 p.m.
Arizona (Bumgarner 0-1) at Texas (Lynn 1-0), 4:05 p.m.
Washington (Scherzer 0-1) at Toronto (Pearson 0-0), 6:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 0-1) at Cleveland (Plesac 0-0), 6:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 0-0), ppd.
Boston (Eovaldi 1-0) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Duffy 0-1) at Detroit (Boyd 0-1), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (May 0-0) at Houston (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Morton 0-1) at Atlanta (Soroka 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 1-0) at Baltimore (Milone 0-1), ppd.
St. Louis (Ponce de Leon 0-0) at Minnesota (Hill 0-0), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (Dunn 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 0-0), 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Washington at Toronto, 4:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Boston at N.Y. Mets, 7:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:07 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at Baltimore, ppd.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
San Diego 6, Arizona 2
Toronto 4, Washington 1
Tampa Bay 14, Atlanta 5
Chicago Cubs 8, Cincinnati 7
N.Y. Mets 7, Boston 4
Milwaukee 6, Pittsburgh 5, 11 innings
N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, ppd.
Baltimore at Miami, ppd.
Tuesday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, ppd.
Toronto at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Miami, ppd.
N.Y. Mets at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
St. Louis at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Arizona at Texas, 9:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Houston, 9:10 p.m.
Colorado at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Colorado (Márquez 0-1) at Oakland (Montas 0-0), 3:40 p.m.
Arizona (Bumgarner 0-1) at Texas (Lynn 1-0), 4:05 p.m.
Washington (Scherzer 0-1) at Toronto (Pearson 0-0), 6:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 1-0) at Cincinnati (Gray 1-0), 6:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Woodruff 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 0-1), 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 0-0), ppd.
Boston (Eovaldi 1-0) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (May 0-0) at Houston (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Morton 0-1) at Atlanta (Soroka 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 1-0) at Baltimore (Milone 0-1), ppd.
St. Louis (Ponce de Leon 0-0) at Minnesota (Hill 0-0), 8:10 p.m.
San Diego (Paddack 1-0) at San Francisco (Cueto 0-0), 9:45 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Washington at Toronto, 4:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Boston at N.Y. Mets, 7:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at Baltimore, ppd.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
