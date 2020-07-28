Listen Live Sports

Baseball Expanded Glance

July 28, 2020 10:01 am
 
4 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Tampa Bay 3 1 .750 _ _ 3-1 W-3 3-1 0-0
Baltimore 2 1 .667 ½ _ 2-1 W-2 0-0 2-1
New York 2 1 .667 ½ _ 2-1 W-1 0-0 2-1
Toronto 2 2 .500 1 ½ 2-2 W-1 0-0 2-2
Boston 1 3 .250 2 1-3 L-3 1-3 0-0

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Cleveland 3 1 .750 _ _ 3-1 W-2 3-1 0-0
Minnesota 2 1 .667 ½ _ 2-1 W-1 0-0 2-1
Detroit 2 2 .500 1 ½ 2-2 L-1 0-1 2-1
Kansas City 2 2 .500 1 ½ 2-2 W-1 0-0 2-2
Chicago 1 3 .250 2 1-3 L-2 1-2 0-1

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 3 1 .750 _ _ 3-1 W-1 3-1 0-0
Oakland 3 1 .750 _ _ 3-1 W-2 3-1 0-0
Texas 1 2 .333 1 1-2 L-2 1-2 0-0
Los Angeles 1 3 .250 2 1-3 L-2 0-0 1-3
Seattle 1 3 .250 2 1-3 L-1 0-0 1-3

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Miami 2 1 .667 _ _ 2-1 W-1 0-0 2-1
Atlanta 2 2 .500 ½ ½ 2-2 L-1 0-0 2-2
New York 2 2 .500 ½ ½ 2-2 W-1 1-2 1-0
Philadelphia 1 2 .333 1 1 1-2 L-1 1-2 0-0
Washington 1 3 .250 1-3 L-2 1-3 0-0

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 3 1 .750 _ _ 3-1 W-2 2-1 1-0
St. Louis 2 1 .667 ½ _ 2-1 L-1 2-1 0-0
Milwaukee 2 2 .500 1 ½ 2-2 W-1 0-0 2-2
Cincinnati 1 3 .250 2 1-3 L-3 1-3 0-0
Pittsburgh 1 3 .250 2 1-3 L-1 0-1 1-2

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
San Diego 3 1 .750 _ _ 3-1 W-1 3-1 0-0
Colorado 2 1 .667 ½ _ 2-1 W-2 0-0 2-1
Los Angeles 2 2 .500 1 ½ 2-2 L-2 2-2 0-0
San Francisco 2 2 .500 1 ½ 2-2 W-2 0-0 2-2
Arizona 1 3 .250 2 1-3 L-1 0-0 1-3

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Oakland 3, L.A. Angels 0

Toronto 4, Washington 1

Tampa Bay 14, Atlanta 5

Houston 8, Seattle 5

Kansas City 14, Detroit 6

N.Y. Mets 7, Boston 4

N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, ppd.

Baltimore at Miami, ppd.

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland 4, Chicago White Sox 3, 1st game

N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, ppd.

Toronto at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Miami, ppd.

Kansas City at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:45 p.m., 2nd game

St. Louis at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Arizona at Texas, 9:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Houston, 9:10 p.m.

Colorado at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Colorado (Márquez 0-1) at Oakland (Montas 0-0), 3:40 p.m.

Arizona (Bumgarner 0-1) at Texas (Lynn 1-0), 4:05 p.m.

Washington (Scherzer 0-1) at Toronto (Pearson 0-0), 6:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 0-1) at Cleveland (Plesac 0-0), 6:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 0-0), ppd.

Boston (Eovaldi 1-0) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Duffy 0-1) at Detroit (Boyd 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (May 0-0) at Houston (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Morton 0-1) at Atlanta (Soroka 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 1-0) at Baltimore (Milone 0-1), ppd.

St. Louis (Ponce de Leon 0-0) at Minnesota (Hill 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Dunn 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 0-0), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Washington at Toronto, 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Boston at N.Y. Mets, 7:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Baltimore, ppd.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

San Diego 6, Arizona 2

Toronto 4, Washington 1

Tampa Bay 14, Atlanta 5

Chicago Cubs 8, Cincinnati 7

N.Y. Mets 7, Boston 4

Milwaukee 6, Pittsburgh 5, 11 innings

N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, ppd.

Baltimore at Miami, ppd.

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, ppd.

Toronto at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Miami, ppd.

N.Y. Mets at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Arizona at Texas, 9:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Houston, 9:10 p.m.

Colorado at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Colorado (Márquez 0-1) at Oakland (Montas 0-0), 3:40 p.m.

Arizona (Bumgarner 0-1) at Texas (Lynn 1-0), 4:05 p.m.

Washington (Scherzer 0-1) at Toronto (Pearson 0-0), 6:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 1-0) at Cincinnati (Gray 1-0), 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 0-0), ppd.

Boston (Eovaldi 1-0) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (May 0-0) at Houston (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Morton 0-1) at Atlanta (Soroka 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 1-0) at Baltimore (Milone 0-1), ppd.

St. Louis (Ponce de Leon 0-0) at Minnesota (Hill 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

San Diego (Paddack 1-0) at San Francisco (Cueto 0-0), 9:45 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Washington at Toronto, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Boston at N.Y. Mets, 7:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Baltimore, ppd.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

