Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Baseball Expanded Glance

July 29, 2020 10:01 am
 
4 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Tampa Bay 4 1 .800 _ _ 4-1 W-4 4-1 0-0
Baltimore 2 1 .667 1 _ 2-1 W-2 0-0 2-1
New York 2 1 .667 1 _ 2-1 W-1 0-0 2-1
Toronto 3 2 .600 1 _ 3-2 W-2 0-0 3-2
Boston 1 4 .200 3 2 1-4 L-4 1-4 0-0

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Cleveland 4 1 .800 _ _ 4-1 W-3 4-1 0-0
Minnesota 3 1 .750 ½ _ 3-1 W-2 1-0 2-1
Detroit 3 2 .600 1 _ 3-2 W-1 1-1 2-1
Kansas City 2 3 .400 2 1 2-3 L-1 0-0 2-3
Chicago 1 4 .200 3 2 1-4 L-3 1-2 0-2

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 3 2 .600 _ _ 3-2 L-1 3-2 0-0
Oakland 3 2 .600 _ _ 3-2 L-1 3-2 0-0
Los Angeles 2 3 .400 1 1 2-3 W-1 1-0 1-3
Texas 1 3 .250 1-3 L-3 1-3 0-0
Seattle 1 4 .200 2 2 1-4 L-2 0-0 1-4

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Miami 2 1 .667 _ _ 2-1 W-1 0-0 2-1
New York 3 2 .600 _ _ 3-2 W-2 1-2 2-0
Atlanta 2 3 .400 1 1 2-3 L-2 0-0 2-3
Philadelphia 1 2 .333 1 1 1-2 L-1 1-2 0-0
Washington 1 4 .200 2 2 1-4 L-3 1-4 0-0

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 4 1 .800 _ _ 4-1 W-3 2-1 2-0
St. Louis 2 2 .500 ½ 2-2 L-2 2-1 0-1
Milwaukee 2 3 .400 2 1 2-3 L-1 0-0 2-3
Pittsburgh 2 3 .400 2 1 2-3 W-1 1-1 1-2
Cincinnati 1 4 .200 3 2 1-4 L-4 1-4 0-0

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
San Diego 4 1 .800 _ _ 4-1 W-2 3-1 1-0
Colorado 3 1 .750 ½ _ 3-1 W-3 0-0 3-1
Los Angeles 3 2 .600 1 _ 3-2 W-1 2-2 1-0
Arizona 2 3 .400 2 1 2-3 W-1 0-0 2-3
San Francisco 2 3 .400 2 1 2-3 L-1 0-1 2-2

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland 4, Chicago White Sox 3, 1st game

Advertisement

Toronto 5, Washington 1

        Insight by Carahsoft: Federal technology experts reveal how agencies are putting the needs of the business first and creating a set of standards to better control cloud creep and secure data in this exclusive executive briefing.

Detroit 4, Kansas City 3

Tampa Bay 5, Atlanta 2

Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 3, 2nd game

N.Y. Mets 8, Boston 3

Minnesota 6, St. Louis 3

Arizona 4, Texas 1

        Stay up to date on all things federal with our revamped mobile app. Download it to your device today.

L.A. Dodgers 5, Houston 2

Colorado 8, Oakland 3

L.A. Angels 10, Seattle 2

N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, ppd.

Baltimore at Miami, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Colorado at Oakland, 3:40 p.m.

Arizona at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Washington at Toronto, 6:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Boston at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Baltimore, ppd.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.

St. Louis at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Washington (TBD) at Toronto (Ryu 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), ppd.

Boston (Pérez 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 0-0), 7:07 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 1-0) at Minnesota (Berríos 0-0), 7:07 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 0-0) at Detroit (Nova 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-0) at Atlanta (Fried 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (TBD) at Baltimore (TBD), ppd.

N.Y. Yankees (Happ 0-0) at Baltimore (Means 0-0), 7:35 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 0-1) at L.A. Angels (Bundy 1-0), 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Philadelphia at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:10 p.m.

Texas at San Francisco, 9:10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Toronto 5, Washington 1

Chicago Cubs 8, Cincinnati 5

Tampa Bay 5, Atlanta 2

Pittsburgh 8, Milwaukee 6

N.Y. Mets 8, Boston 3

Minnesota 6, St. Louis 3

Arizona 4, Texas 1

L.A. Dodgers 5, Houston 2

Colorado 8, Oakland 3

San Diego 5, San Francisco 3

N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, ppd.

Baltimore at Miami, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Colorado at Oakland, 3:40 p.m.

Arizona at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Washington at Toronto, 6:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Boston at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Baltimore, ppd.

St. Louis at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Washington (TBD) at Toronto (Ryu 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Darvish 0-1) at Cincinnati (Castillo 0-0), 6:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), ppd.

Boston (Pérez 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 0-0), 7:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-0) at Atlanta (Fried 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (TBD) at Baltimore (TBD), ppd.

L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 1-0) at Arizona (Ray 0-1), 9:40 p.m.

San Diego (Lamet 1-0) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:45 p.m.

Friday’s Games

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.

Cincinnati at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Miami, ppd.

San Diego at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.

Texas at San Francisco, 9:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|28 DoD Energy & Power Summit
7|29 8th Border Security & Intelligence...
7|30 DISA/Joint Service Provider (JSP)...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USCG reservists augment active duty personnel