All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|4
|1
|.800
|_
|_
|4-1
|W-3
|0-0
|4-1
|Tampa Bay
|4
|3
|.571
|1
|_
|4-3
|L-2
|4-1
|0-2
|Boston
|3
|4
|.429
|2
|1
|3-4
|W-2
|1-4
|2-0
|Toronto
|3
|4
|.429
|2
|1
|3-4
|L-2
|0-2
|3-2
|Baltimore
|2
|3
|.400
|2
|1
|2-3
|L-2
|0-2
|2-1
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Cleveland
|5
|2
|.714
|_
|_
|5-2
|W-1
|4-2
|1-0
|Minnesota
|4
|2
|.667
|½
|_
|4-2
|L-1
|2-1
|2-1
|Detroit
|4
|3
|.571
|1
|_
|4-3
|L-1
|2-2
|2-1
|Kansas City
|3
|4
|.429
|2
|1
|3-4
|W-1
|0-0
|3-4
|Chicago
|2
|4
|.333
|2½
|1½
|2-4
|W-1
|1-2
|1-2
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|3
|3
|.500
|_
|½
|3-3
|L-2
|3-3
|0-0
|Oakland
|3
|3
|.500
|_
|_
|3-3
|L-2
|3-3
|0-0
|Seattle
|3
|4
|.429
|½
|1
|3-4
|W-2
|0-0
|3-4
|Texas
|2
|3
|.400
|½
|1
|2-3
|W-1
|2-3
|0-0
|Los Angeles
|2
|5
|.286
|1½
|2
|2-5
|L-2
|1-2
|1-3
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Miami
|2
|1
|.667
|_
|_
|2-1
|W-1
|0-0
|2-1
|Atlanta
|4
|3
|.571
|_
|1
|4-3
|W-2
|2-0
|2-3
|New York
|3
|4
|.429
|1
|2
|3-4
|L-2
|1-4
|2-0
|Washington
|3
|4
|.429
|1
|2
|3-4
|W-2
|1-4
|2-0
|Philadelphia
|1
|2
|.333
|1
|2
|1-2
|L-1
|1-2
|0-0
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|4
|2
|.667
|_
|_
|4-2
|L-1
|2-1
|2-1
|Milwaukee
|3
|3
|.500
|1
|1½
|3-3
|W-1
|0-0
|3-3
|St. Louis
|2
|3
|.400
|1½
|2
|2-3
|L-3
|2-1
|0-2
|Cincinnati
|2
|4
|.333
|2
|2½
|2-4
|W-1
|2-4
|0-0
|Pittsburgh
|2
|4
|.333
|2
|2½
|2-4
|L-1
|1-2
|1-2
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Colorado
|4
|1
|.800
|_
|_
|4-1
|W-4
|0-0
|4-1
|Los Angeles
|5
|2
|.714
|_
|_
|5-2
|W-3
|2-2
|3-0
|San Diego
|5
|2
|.714
|_
|_
|5-2
|W-1
|3-1
|2-1
|San Francisco
|3
|4
|.429
|2
|2
|3-4
|L-1
|1-2
|2-2
|Arizona
|2
|5
|.286
|3
|3
|2-5
|L-2
|0-1
|2-4
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Colorado 5, Oakland 1
Texas 7, Arizona 4
Chicago White Sox 4, Cleveland 0
Washington 4, Toronto 0, 10 innings
Detroit 5, Kansas City 4
Atlanta 7, Tampa Bay 4
N.Y. Yankees 9, Baltimore 3
Boston 6, N.Y. Mets 5
Minnesota 3, St. Louis 0
L.A. Dodgers 4, Houston 2, 13 innings
Seattle 10, L.A. Angels 7
Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Miami at Baltimore, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
Washington 6, Toronto 4
Atlanta 2, Tampa Bay 1
Cleveland 2, Minnesota 0
Kansas City 5, Detroit 3
N.Y. Yankees 8, Baltimore 6
Boston 4, N.Y. Mets 2
Seattle 8, L.A. Angels 5
Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Miami at Baltimore, ppd.
Friday’s Games
Boston (Weber 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Castillo 0-0) at Detroit (Turnbull 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Snell 0-0) at Baltimore (Cobb 1-0), 7:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 1-0) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-0), 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Clevinger 0-0) at Minnesota (Dobnak 0-1), 8:10 p.m.
Houston (McCullers Jr. 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Andriese 0-0), 9:10 p.m.
Texas (Minor 0-1) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:10 p.m.
Oakland (Manaea 0-1) at Seattle (Walker 0-1), 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Philadelphia at Toronto, ppd., 1st game
Cincinnati at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Toronto, ppd., 2nd game
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:07 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 7:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
Texas at San Francisco, 9:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Colorado 5, Oakland 1
Texas 7, Arizona 4
Washington 4, Toronto 0, 10 innings
Cincinnati 12, Chicago Cubs 7
Milwaukee 3, Pittsburgh 0
Atlanta 7, Tampa Bay 4
Boston 6, N.Y. Mets 5
Minnesota 3, St. Louis 0
L.A. Dodgers 4, Houston 2, 13 innings
San Francisco 7, San Diego 6
Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Miami at Baltimore, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
Washington 6, Toronto 4
Atlanta 2, Tampa Bay 1
Boston 4, N.Y. Mets 2
L.A. Dodgers 6, Arizona 3
San Diego 12, San Francisco 7, 10 innings
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, ppd.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Miami at Baltimore, ppd.
Friday’s Games
St. Louis (Flaherty 1-0) at Milwaukee (Anderson 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Castillo 0-0) at Detroit (Turnbull 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Porcello 0-1) at Atlanta (Newcomb 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (TBD) at Miami (TBD), ppd.
San Diego (Richards 0-0) at Colorado (Gray 0-0), 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Williams 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 0-1), 8:15 p.m.
Texas (Minor 0-1) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 0-0) at Arizona (Gallen 0-0), 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Philadelphia at Toronto, ppd., 1st game
Cincinnati at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Washington at Miami, ppd.
Philadelphia at Toronto, ppd., 2nd game
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.
Texas at San Francisco, 9:10 p.m.
