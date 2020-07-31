All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|5
|1
|.833
|_
|_
|5-1
|W-4
|1-0
|4-1
|Tampa Bay
|4
|4
|.500
|2
|1
|4-4
|L-3
|4-1
|0-3
|Baltimore
|3
|3
|.500
|2
|1
|3-3
|W-1
|1-2
|2-1
|Toronto
|3
|4
|.429
|2½
|1½
|3-4
|L-2
|0-2
|3-2
|Boston
|3
|5
|.375
|3
|2
|3-5
|L-1
|1-4
|2-1
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|5
|2
|.714
|_
|_
|5-2
|W-1
|3-1
|2-1
|Cleveland
|5
|3
|.625
|½
|_
|5-3
|L-1
|4-2
|1-1
|Detroit
|5
|3
|.625
|½
|_
|5-3
|W-1
|3-2
|2-1
|Chicago
|3
|4
|.429
|2
|1½
|3-4
|W-2
|1-2
|2-2
|Kansas City
|3
|5
|.375
|2½
|2
|3-5
|L-1
|0-1
|3-4
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Seattle
|4
|4
|.500
|_
|_
|4-4
|W-3
|1-0
|3-4
|Houston
|3
|3
|.500
|_
|1
|3-3
|L-2
|3-3
|0-0
|Oakland
|3
|4
|.429
|½
|1½
|3-4
|L-3
|3-3
|0-1
|Texas
|2
|4
|.333
|1
|2
|2-4
|L-1
|2-3
|0-1
|Los Angeles
|2
|5
|.286
|1½
|2½
|2-5
|L-2
|1-2
|1-3
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|5
|3
|.625
|_
|_
|5-3
|W-3
|3-0
|2-3
|Miami
|2
|1
|.667
|½
|_
|2-1
|W-1
|0-0
|2-1
|Washington
|3
|4
|.429
|1½
|1½
|3-4
|W-2
|1-4
|2-0
|Philadelphia
|1
|2
|.333
|1½
|1½
|1-2
|L-1
|1-2
|0-0
|New York
|3
|5
|.375
|2
|2
|3-5
|L-3
|1-4
|2-1
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|5
|2
|.714
|_
|_
|5-2
|W-1
|3-1
|2-1
|Milwaukee
|3
|3
|.500
|1½
|1
|3-3
|W-1
|0-0
|3-3
|St. Louis
|2
|3
|.400
|2
|1½
|2-3
|L-3
|2-1
|0-2
|Cincinnati
|2
|5
|.286
|3
|2½
|2-5
|L-1
|2-4
|0-1
|Pittsburgh
|2
|5
|.286
|3
|2½
|2-5
|L-2
|1-2
|1-3
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|San Diego
|6
|2
|.750
|_
|_
|6-2
|W-2
|3-1
|3-1
|Los Angeles
|5
|2
|.714
|½
|_
|5-2
|W-3
|2-2
|3-0
|Colorado
|4
|2
|.667
|1
|_
|4-2
|L-1
|0-1
|4-1
|San Francisco
|4
|4
|.500
|2
|1
|4-4
|W-1
|2-2
|2-2
|Arizona
|2
|5
|.286
|3½
|2½
|2-5
|L-2
|0-1
|2-4
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Washington 6, Toronto 4
Atlanta 2, Tampa Bay 1
Cleveland 2, Minnesota 0
Kansas City 5, Detroit 3
N.Y. Yankees 8, Baltimore 6
Boston 4, N.Y. Mets 2
Seattle 8, L.A. Angels 5
Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Miami at Baltimore, ppd.
Friday’s Games
Detroit 7, Cincinnati 2
N.Y. Yankees 5, Boston 1
Chicago White Sox 3, Kansas City 2
Baltimore 6, Tampa Bay 3
Minnesota 4, Cleveland 1
San Francisco 9, Texas 2
Seattle 5, Oakland 3
Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Cincinnati (Bauer 0-0) at Detroit (Fulmer 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (TBD) at Toronto (TBD), ppd., 1st game
Philadelphia (TBD) at Toronto (TBD), ppd., 2nd game
Chicago White Sox (González 0-0) at Kansas City (Bolaños 0-1), 7:05 p.m.
Boston (Godley 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 0-0), 7:07 p.m.
Houston (Greinke 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Canning 0-1), 7:07 p.m.
Cleveland (Carrasco 1-0) at Minnesota (Maeda 1-0), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Glasnow 0-0) at Baltimore (LeBlanc 1-0), 7:35 p.m.
Oakland (Fiers 0-0) at Seattle (Kikuchi 0-0), 9:10 p.m.
Texas (Lyles 0-0) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Toronto, ppd.
Texas at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 4:10 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:08 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Friday’s Games
Detroit 7, Cincinnati 2
Atlanta 11, N.Y. Mets 10
San Diego 8, Colorado 7
Chicago Cubs 6, Pittsburgh 3
San Francisco 9, Texas 2
Washington at Miami, ppd.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Cincinnati (Bauer 0-0) at Detroit (Fulmer 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (TBD) at Toronto (TBD), ppd., 1st game
Washington (TBD) at Miami (TBD), ppd.
Philadelphia (TBD) at Toronto (TBD), ppd., 2nd game
N.Y. Mets (Wacha 1-0) at Atlanta (Toussaint 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Flaherty 1-0) at Milwaukee (Anderson 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 0-0) at Arizona (Weaver 0-1), 8:10 p.m.
San Diego (Lucchesi 0-0) at Colorado (Freeland 1-0), 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 1-0) at Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 1-0), 8:15 p.m.
Texas (Lyles 0-0) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Cincinnati at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 1:10 p.m.
Washington at Miami, ppd.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m., 1st game
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Philadelphia at Toronto, ppd.
San Diego at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Texas at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 5:40 p.m., 2nd game
