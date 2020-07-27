Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Baseball Glance

July 27, 2020 1:30 pm
 
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Baltimore 2 1 .667 _
New York 2 1 .667 _
Tampa Bay 2 1 .667 _
Boston 1 2 .333 1
Toronto 1 2 .333 1

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Cleveland 2 1 .667 _
Detroit 2 1 .667 _
Minnesota 2 1 .667 _
Chicago 1 2 .333 1
Kansas City 1 2 .333 1

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 2 1 .667 _
Oakland 2 1 .667 _
Los Angeles 1 2 .333 1
Seattle 1 2 .333 1
Texas 1 2 .333 1

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 2 1 .667 _
Miami 2 1 .667 _
New York 1 2 .333 1
Philadelphia 1 2 .333 1
Washington 1 2 .333 1

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 2 1 .667 _
St. Louis 2 1 .667 _
Cincinnati 1 2 .333 1
Milwaukee 1 2 .333 1
Pittsburgh 1 2 .333 1

West Division

W L Pct GB
Colorado 2 1 .667 _
San Diego 2 1 .667 _
Los Angeles 2 2 .500 ½
San Francisco 2 2 .500 ½
Arizona 1 2 .333 1

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 3, Washington 2

Advertisement

Cleveland 9, Kansas City 2

        Insight by Carahsoft: Federal technology experts reveal how agencies are putting the needs of the business first and creating a set of standards to better control cloud creep and secure data in this exclusive executive briefing.

Detroit 3, Cincinnati 2

Baltimore 7, Boston 4

Tampa Bay 6, Toronto 5, 10 innings

Colorado 5, Texas 2

Minnesota 14, Chicago White Sox 2

Seattle 7, Houston 6

        Sign up for our newsletters for the latest news affecting the federal workforce.

Oakland 6, L.A. Angels 4

Monday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 3:40 p.m.

Toronto at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, ppd.

Baltimore at Miami, ppd.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Boston, 7:35 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 1-0) at Philadelphia (Eflin 0-0), 6:05 p.m.

Toronto (Roark 0-0) at Washington (Voth 0-0), 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Wright 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Chirinos 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Stewart 0-0) at Miami (Hernandez 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Rodón 0-0) at Cleveland (Plesac 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (TBD) at Detroit (Agrazal 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Boston (Hall 0-0), 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis (Martínez 0-0) at Minnesota (Bailey 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 0-0) at Texas (Gibson 0-0), 9:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 0-0) at Houston (Valdez 0-0), 9:10 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 0-0) at Oakland (Mengden 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

Seattle (Sheffield 0-0) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Colorado at Oakland, 3:40 p.m.

Arizona at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Washington at Toronto, 6:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.

St. Louis at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 3, Washington 2

Detroit 3, Cincinnati 2

Miami 11, Philadelphia 6

Pittsburgh 5, St. Louis 1

Chicago Cubs 9, Milwaukee 1

Colorado 5, Texas 2

Arizona 4, San Diego 3

Atlanta 14, N.Y. Mets 1

San Francisco 3, L.A. Dodgers 1

Monday’s Games

Arizona at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, ppd.

Baltimore at Miami, ppd.

N.Y. Mets at Boston, 7:35 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 1-0) at Philadelphia (Eflin 0-0), 6:05 p.m.

Toronto (Roark 0-0) at Washington (Voth 0-0), 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Wright 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Chirinos 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Mills 0-0) at Cincinnati (Mahle 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Lindblom 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Holland 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Stewart 0-0) at Miami (Hernandez 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Boston (Hall 0-0), 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis (Martínez 0-0) at Minnesota (Bailey 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 0-0) at Texas (Gibson 0-0), 9:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 0-0) at Houston (Valdez 0-0), 9:10 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 0-0) at Oakland (Mengden 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

San Diego (TBD) at San Francisco (Samardzija 0-0), 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Colorado at Oakland, 3:40 p.m.

Arizona at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Washington at Toronto, 6:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.

St. Louis at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|26 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
7|28 DoD Energy & Power Summit
7|29 8th Border Security & Intelligence...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Nimitz authorized to administer COVID-19 convalescent plasma