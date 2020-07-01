Listen Live Sports

Bayern signs 18-year-old defender Kouassi from PSG

July 1, 2020 7:53 am
 
MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich has signed defender Tanguy Kouassi, who broke into the Paris Saint-Germain first team this season.

The 18-year-old center-back made his first appearance in December and went on to feature 13 times across all competitions, including twice in the Champions League, as PSG retained the French title.

He’s also played 12 times for the French national under-18 team.

“I really hope I’ll be able to establish myself here and play a lot of matches. For that I’ll work hard,” Kouassi said in a club statement on Wednesday.

Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic called Kouassi “one of the biggest talents in Europe.”

