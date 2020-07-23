Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Bears release TE Braunecker

July 23, 2020 5:50 pm
 
< a min read
      

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears released tight end Ben Braunecker on Thursday.

Undrafted out of Harvard in 2016, Braunecker caught 13 passes for 142 yards in 47 games for Chicago. The Bears now have eight tight ends on their roster, including second-round draft pick Cole Kmet and veteran newcomer Jimmy Graham.

Chicago missed the playoffs at 8-8 last season after going 12-4 and winning the NFC North in 2018.

___

Advertisement

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

        Insight by Veritas and Carahsoft: Learn how agency operations remained resilient in the face of one of the government’s biggest challenges in a long time in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|26 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
7|28 DoD Energy & Power Summit
7|29 8th Border Security & Intelligence...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Space Force unveils official logo, motto