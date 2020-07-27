Listen Live Sports

Bills cut McCloud, McGhin day before camp opens

July 27, 2020 4:40 pm
 
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills have released receiver Ray-Ray McCloud and offensive lineman Garrett McGhin a day before players were set to report for the start of training camp.

The moves on Monday trim Buffalo’s roster to 86, with teams required to have a maximum 80 players by Aug. 16.

McCloud became the odd-man out among a deep group of receivers, after the Bills acquired Stefon Diggs in a trade with Minnesota and then selected Gabriel Davis and Isaiah Hodgins in the draft.

McCloud played his rookie season with Buffalo in 2018, before being traded to Carolina last summer. He was cut by the Panthers in October, and finished last season on the Bills practice squad.

McGhin, cut by Buffalo for a second consecutive year, was also expendable with the Bills offensive line returning all five starters and several backups.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

