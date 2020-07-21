Listen Live Sports

Blue Jays 8, Red Sox 6

July 21, 2020 11:24 pm
 
< a min read
      
Toronto Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 8 10 7 Totals 33 6 8 6
Bchette ss 4 1 1 0 Bnntndi lf 2 1 1 0
R.Tjada ss 1 0 0 0 C.Pello lf 1 0 0 0
C.Bggio 2b 2 0 0 1 Mrtinez dh 3 2 1 2
Espinal 2b 1 0 0 0 R.Dvers 3b 3 1 2 0
Grr Jr. 1b 3 1 1 1 Androli cf 1 0 0 0
J.Panik 3b 1 0 0 0 Bgaerts ss 3 1 1 1
Tr.Shaw 3b 2 0 0 0 Tzu.Lin 1b 1 0 0 0
McKnney 1b 1 0 0 0 Mreland 1b 2 1 1 3
Grichuk cf 3 0 0 0 M.Chvis 2b 2 0 0 0
A.Alfrd cf 1 0 0 0 Vazquez c 3 0 0 0
R.Tllez dh 4 2 2 2 J.Lcroy c 1 0 0 0
Hrnndez rf 4 1 3 0 Verdugo rf 3 0 1 0
D.Fsher lf 4 2 2 3 K.Pllar rf 1 0 0 0
D.Jnsen c 3 1 1 0 Brd Jr. cf 2 0 0 0
C.Jseph c 1 0 0 0 J.Arauz 3b 1 0 0 0
J.Praza 2b 4 0 1 0
Toronto 002 002 103 8
Boston 400 020 000 6

E_Panik (2). DP_Toronto 2, Boston 1. LOB_Toronto 3, Boston 5. 2B_Bichette (2), Tellez (3), Benintendi (2). HR_Tellez (3), Fisher 2 (2), Martinez (3), Moreland (1). SF_Biggio.

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Pearson 3 2-3 5 4 4 2 5
Romano 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Borucki 2 2-3 2 2 2 2 4
Reid-Foley 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Bass W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 2
Dolis S, 1-1 1 1 0 0 0 1
Boston
Weber 6 6 4 4 1 6
Barnes H, 1 1 1 1 1 0 1
Workman H, 3 1 0 0 0 0 1
Brasier L, 0-1, BS, 0-1 1 3 3 3 0 1

HBP_by_Weber (Biggio).

Umpires_Home, Adam Beck First, Stu Scheurwater Second, Jeremie Rehak Third, Shane Livensparge.

T_2:54. A_

