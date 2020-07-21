Blue Jays 8, Red Sox 6

|Toronto
|Boston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|35
|8
|10
|7
|Totals
|33
|6
|8
|6
|Bchette ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Bnntndi lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|R.Tjada ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|C.Pello lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|C.Bggio 2b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Mrtinez dh
|3
|2
|1
|2
|Espinal 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|R.Dvers 3b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Grr Jr. 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Androli cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Panik 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bgaerts ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Tr.Shaw 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Tzu.Lin 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|McKnney 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mreland 1b
|2
|1
|1
|3
|Grichuk cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|M.Chvis 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|A.Alfrd cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Vazquez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|R.Tllez dh
|4
|2
|2
|2
|J.Lcroy c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hrnndez rf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|Verdugo rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|D.Fsher lf
|4
|2
|2
|3
|K.Pllar rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|D.Jnsen c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Brd Jr. cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|C.Jseph c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Arauz 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Praza 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Toronto
|002
|002
|103
|—
|8
|Boston
|400
|020
|000
|—
|6
E_Panik (2). DP_Toronto 2, Boston 1. LOB_Toronto 3, Boston 5. 2B_Bichette (2), Tellez (3), Benintendi (2). HR_Tellez (3), Fisher 2 (2), Martinez (3), Moreland (1). SF_Biggio.
|Toronto
|Pearson
|3
|2-3
|5
|4
|4
|2
|5
|Romano
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Borucki
|2
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|4
|Reid-Foley
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bass W, 1-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Dolis S, 1-1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Boston
|Weber
|6
|
|6
|4
|4
|1
|6
|Barnes H, 1
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Workman H, 3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Brasier L, 0-1, BS, 0-1
|1
|
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
HBP_by_Weber (Biggio).
Umpires_Home, Adam Beck First, Stu Scheurwater Second, Jeremie Rehak Third, Shane Livensparge.
T_2:54. A_
