Blue Jays to start Pearson in home opener against Washington

July 29, 2020 3:05 am
 
Washington Nationals (1-4, fifth in the NL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (3-2, fourth in the NL East)

Washington; Wednesday, 6:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Max Scherzer (0-1, 0.00 ERA, 1.88 WHIP, 11 strikeouts) Blue Jays: Nate Pearson (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts)

LINE: Nationals favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays host the Washington Nationals for the 2020 home opener.

The Blue Jays finished 35-46 in home games in 2019. Toronto pitchers struck out 8.2 hitters per game last season with a staff ERA of 4.79.

The Nationals finished 43-38 in road games in 2019. Washington hit 231 total home runs with 556 total extra base hits last year.

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Ken Giles: (right elbow), Yennsy Diaz: (lat), Chase Anderson: (oblique), Randal Grichuk: (lower back), Travis Shaw: (personal), Bo Bichette: (hamstring).

Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (hand), Adrian Sanchez: (achilles).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

