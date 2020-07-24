Listen Live Sports

Boston 13, Baltimore 2

July 24, 2020 11:36 pm
 
1 min read
      
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 2 6 2 1 8
Hays cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Mullins cf 0 0 0 0 0 0
Santander rf 3 1 1 0 0 0 .333
Smith Jr. lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Iglesias ss 3 0 1 0 0 1 .333
Valaika ss-1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Núñez dh 4 0 1 1 0 0 .250
Davis 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Velazquez ss 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Alberto 2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .333
Ruiz 3b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .250
Severino c 2 0 1 0 1 1 .500
Sisco c 0 0 0 0 0 0
D.Stewart lf-rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 40 13 17 13 7 9
Benintendi lf 4 1 0 1 2 2 .000
Martinez dh 5 2 3 3 1 0 .600
Devers 3b 4 1 0 0 1 1 .000
Lucroy c 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bogaerts ss 4 1 1 1 0 2 .250
Lin ph-ss 1 0 1 0 0 0 1.000
Pillar rf 5 1 3 3 0 0 .600
Vázquez c 3 1 2 1 1 0 .667
Araúz 3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Chavis 1b 4 1 0 0 1 3 .000
Bradley Jr. cf 4 3 3 2 1 1 .750
Peraza 2b 5 2 4 2 0 0 .800
Baltimore 000 001 100_2 6 0
Boston 004 603 00x_13 17 1

a-singled for Bogaerts in the 7th.

E_Devers (1). LOB_Baltimore 5, Boston 10. 2B_Iglesias (1), Santander (1), Núñez (1), Bradley Jr. 2 (2), Peraza 2 (2), Martinez 2 (2), Pillar (1), Vázquez (1). HR_Ruiz (1), off Brice. RBIs_Núñez (1), Ruiz (1), Peraza 2 (2), Martinez 3 (3), Pillar 3 (3), Benintendi (1), Bogaerts (1), Vázquez (1), Bradley Jr. 2 (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 1 (Davis); Boston 6 (Vázquez, Bradley Jr., Benintendi, Martinez). RISP_Baltimore 1 for 5; Boston 10 for 19.

LIDP_Davis. GIDP_Hays, Smith Jr..

DP_Boston 3 (Peraza, Chavis; Chavis; Lin, Araúz, Chavis).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Milone L,0-1 3 4 4 4 3 5 57 12.00
Carroll 0 1 4 4 3 0 22 Inf
Lakins Sr. 2 5 2 2 0 3 44 9.00
Hess 3 7 3 3 1 1 67 9.00
Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Eovaldi W,1-0 6 5 1 1 1 4 89 1.50
Brice 1 1 1 1 0 2 18 9.00
Valdez 2 0 0 0 0 2 28 0.00

Carroll pitched to 4 batters in the 4th

Inherited runners-scored_Lakins Sr. 3-3. HBP_Valdez 2 (Hays,Alberto). WP_Milone, Lakins Sr..

Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Marty Foster; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Sean Barber.

T_3:18. .

