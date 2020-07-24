Boston 13, Baltimore 2

|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|2
|6
|2
|1
|8
|
|Hays cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Mullins cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Santander rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Smith Jr. lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Iglesias ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Valaika ss-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Núñez dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|Davis 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Velazquez ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Alberto 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Ruiz 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.250
|Severino c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.500
|Sisco c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|D.Stewart lf-rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|40
|13
|17
|13
|7
|9
|
|Benintendi lf
|4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|.000
|Martinez dh
|5
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|.600
|Devers 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|Lucroy c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.250
|Lin ph-ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|Pillar rf
|5
|1
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.600
|Vázquez c
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.667
|Araúz 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Chavis 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.000
|Bradley Jr. cf
|4
|3
|3
|2
|1
|1
|.750
|Peraza 2b
|5
|2
|4
|2
|0
|0
|.800
|Baltimore
|000
|001
|100_2
|6
|0
|Boston
|004
|603
|00x_13
|17
|1
a-singled for Bogaerts in the 7th.
E_Devers (1). LOB_Baltimore 5, Boston 10. 2B_Iglesias (1), Santander (1), Núñez (1), Bradley Jr. 2 (2), Peraza 2 (2), Martinez 2 (2), Pillar (1), Vázquez (1). HR_Ruiz (1), off Brice. RBIs_Núñez (1), Ruiz (1), Peraza 2 (2), Martinez 3 (3), Pillar 3 (3), Benintendi (1), Bogaerts (1), Vázquez (1), Bradley Jr. 2 (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 1 (Davis); Boston 6 (Vázquez, Bradley Jr., Benintendi, Martinez). RISP_Baltimore 1 for 5; Boston 10 for 19.
LIDP_Davis. GIDP_Hays, Smith Jr..
DP_Boston 3 (Peraza, Chavis; Chavis; Lin, Araúz, Chavis).
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Milone L,0-1
|3
|
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|57
|12.00
|Carroll
|0
|
|1
|4
|4
|3
|0
|22
|Inf
|Lakins Sr.
|2
|
|5
|2
|2
|0
|3
|44
|9.00
|Hess
|3
|
|7
|3
|3
|1
|1
|67
|9.00
|Boston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Eovaldi W,1-0
|6
|
|5
|1
|1
|1
|4
|89
|1.50
|Brice
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|18
|9.00
|Valdez
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|28
|0.00
Carroll pitched to 4 batters in the 4th
Inherited runners-scored_Lakins Sr. 3-3. HBP_Valdez 2 (Hays,Alberto). WP_Milone, Lakins Sr..
Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Marty Foster; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Sean Barber.
T_3:18. .
