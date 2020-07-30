Listen Live Sports

Boston 4, N.Y. Mets 2

July 30, 2020 11:18 pm
 
< a min read
      
Boston New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 4 9 4 Totals 31 2 5 2
Peraza 3b-2b 4 0 1 1 Rosario ss 5 1 0 0
Pillar cf 4 0 0 0 Alonso 1b 3 0 0 0
Martinez dh 5 0 1 0 McNeil 3b-2b 4 0 2 2
Bogaerts ss 4 1 1 0 Davis lf 3 0 1 0
Vázquez c 4 2 2 3 Cordell pr-cf 0 0 0 0
Verdugo rf 3 1 2 0 Conforto rf 3 0 0 0
Chavis 1b 4 0 2 0 Céspedes dh 3 0 0 0
Benintendi lf 2 0 0 0 Dozier 2b 2 0 0 0
Araúz 2b 3 0 0 0 Canó ph 1 0 1 0
Devers ph-3b 1 0 0 0 Giménez pr-3b 1 0 0 0
Ramos c 3 0 0 0
Nimmo cf-lf 3 1 1 0
Boston 010 200 001 4
New York 002 000 000 2

E_Peraza 2 (3), McNeil (4). DP_Boston 1, New York 0. LOB_Boston 8, New York 9. HR_Vázquez 2 (4). SB_Giménez (1), Cordell (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Pérez W,1-1 5 2-3 2 2 2 4 5
Hembree H,1 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2
Barnes H,2 1 1 0 0 1 1
Workman S,2-2 1 1 0 0 0 2
New York
Matz L,0-1 5 1-3 8 3 3 2 3
Dr.Smith 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2
Familia 1 0 0 0 0 2
Díaz 1-3 1 1 1 2 1
Sewald 2-3 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_Pérez (Nimmo), Barnes (Alonso), Díaz (Peraza).

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Marty Foster; Third, Alan Porter.

T_3:49.

