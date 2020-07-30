Boston 4, N.Y. Mets 2

|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|4
|9
|4
|4
|9
|
|Peraza 3b-2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.276
|Pillar cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.444
|Martinez dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|Vázquez c
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|2
|.421
|Verdugo rf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.333
|Chavis 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.154
|Benintendi lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.095
|Araúz 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Devers ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.192
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|2
|5
|2
|5
|10
|
|Rosario ss
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Alonso 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.222
|McNeil 3b-2b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.308
|Davis lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.286
|Cordell pr-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Conforto rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.292
|Céspedes dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.182
|Dozier 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Canó ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Giménez pr-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Ramos c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.211
|Nimmo cf-lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.292
|Boston
|010
|200
|001_4
|9
|2
|New York
|002
|000
|000_2
|5
|1
a-singled for Dozier in the 7th. b-struck out for Araúz in the 9th.
1-ran for Canó in the 7th. 2-ran for Davis in the 8th.
E_Peraza 2 (3), McNeil (4). LOB_Boston 8, New York 9. HR_Vázquez 2 (4), off Matz. RBIs_Vázquez 3 (8), Peraza (3), McNeil 2 (5). SB_Giménez (1), Cordell (1). CS_Conforto (1), Peraza (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Boston 3 (Bogaerts, Martinez); New York 5 (Conforto, Rosario, Giménez, Alonso). RISP_Boston 0 for 4; New York 1 for 10.
Runners moved up_Martinez. GIDP_Dozier.
DP_Boston 1 (Bogaerts, Araúz, Chavis).
|Boston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pérez W,1-1
|5
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|4
|5
|88
|5.06
|Hembree H,1
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|24
|0.00
|Barnes H,2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|37
|3.00
|Workman S,2-2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|3.00
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Matz L,0-1
|5
|1-3
|8
|3
|3
|2
|3
|104
|3.18
|Dr.Smith
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|0.00
|Familia
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|4.91
|Díaz
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|35
|7.71
|Sewald
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|6.75
Inherited runners-scored_Hembree 1-0, Dr.Smith 1-0, Sewald 3-0. HBP_Pérez (Nimmo), Barnes (Alonso), Díaz (Peraza).
Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Marty Foster; Third, Alan Porter.
T_3:49.
