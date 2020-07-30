Boston 4, N.Y. Mets 2

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 4 9 4 4 9 Peraza 3b-2b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .276 Pillar cf 4 0 0 0 1 1 .444 Martinez dh 5 0 1 0 0 1 .241 Bogaerts ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .182 Vázquez c 4 2 2 3 0 2 .421 Verdugo rf 3 1 2 0 1 1 .333 Chavis 1b 4 0 2 0 0 2 .154 Benintendi lf 2 0 0 0 2 0 .095 Araúz 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Devers ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .192

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 2 5 2 5 10 Rosario ss 5 1 0 0 0 1 .231 Alonso 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .222 McNeil 3b-2b 4 0 2 2 0 0 .308 Davis lf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .286 Cordell pr-cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Conforto rf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .292 Céspedes dh 3 0 0 0 1 2 .182 Dozier 2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Canó ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .286 Giménez pr-3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .222 Ramos c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .211 Nimmo cf-lf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .292

Boston 010 200 001_4 9 2 New York 002 000 000_2 5 1

a-singled for Dozier in the 7th. b-struck out for Araúz in the 9th.

1-ran for Canó in the 7th. 2-ran for Davis in the 8th.

E_Peraza 2 (3), McNeil (4). LOB_Boston 8, New York 9. HR_Vázquez 2 (4), off Matz. RBIs_Vázquez 3 (8), Peraza (3), McNeil 2 (5). SB_Giménez (1), Cordell (1). CS_Conforto (1), Peraza (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 3 (Bogaerts, Martinez); New York 5 (Conforto, Rosario, Giménez, Alonso). RISP_Boston 0 for 4; New York 1 for 10.

Runners moved up_Martinez. GIDP_Dozier.

DP_Boston 1 (Bogaerts, Araúz, Chavis).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Pérez W,1-1 5 2-3 2 2 2 4 5 88 5.06 Hembree H,1 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 24 0.00 Barnes H,2 1 1 0 0 1 1 37 3.00 Workman S,2-2 1 1 0 0 0 2 15 3.00

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Matz L,0-1 5 1-3 8 3 3 2 3 104 3.18 Dr.Smith 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 21 0.00 Familia 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 4.91 Díaz 1-3 1 1 1 2 1 35 7.71 Sewald 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 6.75

Inherited runners-scored_Hembree 1-0, Dr.Smith 1-0, Sewald 3-0. HBP_Pérez (Nimmo), Barnes (Alonso), Díaz (Peraza).

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Marty Foster; Third, Alan Porter.

T_3:49.

