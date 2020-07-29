Boston 6, N.Y. Mets 5

|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|6
|8
|5
|4
|8
|
|Benintendi lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.105
|Martinez dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|Devers 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Moreland 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.357
|Vázquez c
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.400
|Verdugo rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.267
|Peraza 2b-ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.280
|Bradley Jr. cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.400
|Pillar ph-cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.571
|Lin ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Bogaerts ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.167
|Araúz pr-2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|5
|15
|5
|3
|12
|
|Nimmo cf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.286
|McNeil 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.273
|Alonso 1b
|4
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Conforto rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Do.Smith lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.286
|Davis ph-lf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.278
|Céspedes dh
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|3
|.211
|Canó 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Giménez ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|Rivera c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.250
|Ramos ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Boston
|000
|200
|130_6
|8
|0
|New York
|100
|011
|011_5
|15
|0
a-pinch hit for Do.Smith in the 7th. b-singled for Bradley Jr. in the 8th. c-walked for Lin in the 8th. d-grounded out for Rivera in the 8th.
1-ran for Bogaerts in the 8th.
LOB_Boston 5, New York 11. 2B_Martinez (3), Devers (4), Moreland (1), Benintendi (1). 3B_Giménez (1). HR_Vázquez (2), off Lugo; Nimmo (1), off Eovaldi; Céspedes (2), off Barnes. RBIs_Moreland 2 (5), Vázquez 3 (5), Do.Smith (5), Nimmo (3), Giménez (1), Céspedes (2), Davis (3). CS_Benintendi (1). S_Benintendi.
Runners left in scoring position_Boston 4 (Moreland, Peraza, Martinez); New York 7 (Céspedes, Giménez, Rivera, Davis, Canó). RISP_Boston 3 for 9; New York 3 for 14.
Runners moved up_Canó, Conforto. GIDP_Ramos, Canó, Conforto.
DP_Boston 3 (Lin, Moreland; Lin, Moreland; Peraza, Araúz, Moreland).
|Boston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Eovaldi
|5
|
|8
|2
|2
|1
|4
|89
|2.45
|Walden
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|26
|3.00
|Osich
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|4.91
|Hembree W,1-0
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0.00
|Barnes H,1
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|15
|4.50
|Workman S,1-1
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|30
|4.50
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|deGrom
|6
|
|3
|2
|2
|1
|4
|88
|1.64
|Lugo BS,1-2
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|16
|2.08
|Wilson L,0-1
|
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|23
|9.00
|Betances
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0.00
|Familia
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|6.75
Inherited runners-scored_Hembree 2-0, Betances 3-0. IBB_off Wilson (Martinez). HBP_Eovaldi (Alonso), Osich (McNeil). WP_deGrom(2).
Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, James Hoye.
T_3:44. A_0 (41,922).
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.