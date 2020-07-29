Listen Live Sports

Boston 6, N.Y. Mets 5

July 29, 2020 11:11 pm
 
1 min read
      
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 6 8 5 4 8
Benintendi lf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .105
Martinez dh 4 1 1 0 1 1 .250
Devers 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .200
Moreland 1b 4 1 2 2 0 0 .357
Vázquez c 4 1 2 3 0 0 .400
Verdugo rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .267
Peraza 2b-ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .280
Bradley Jr. cf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .400
Pillar ph-cf 2 1 1 0 0 0 .571
Lin ss 2 0 0 0 0 1 .200
Bogaerts ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .167
Araúz pr-2b 1 1 0 0 0 0 .000
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 38 5 15 5 3 12
Nimmo cf 4 2 1 1 1 2 .286
McNeil 3b 2 1 1 0 2 0 .273
Alonso 1b 4 0 4 0 0 0 .250
Conforto rf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .333
Do.Smith lf 3 0 1 1 0 1 .286
Davis ph-lf 2 0 1 1 0 1 .278
Céspedes dh 5 1 2 1 0 3 .211
Canó 2b 5 1 2 0 0 0 .250
Giménez ss 4 0 2 1 0 1 .250
Rivera c 3 0 0 0 0 3 .250
Ramos ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Boston 000 200 130_6 8 0
New York 100 011 011_5 15 0

a-pinch hit for Do.Smith in the 7th. b-singled for Bradley Jr. in the 8th. c-walked for Lin in the 8th. d-grounded out for Rivera in the 8th.

1-ran for Bogaerts in the 8th.

LOB_Boston 5, New York 11. 2B_Martinez (3), Devers (4), Moreland (1), Benintendi (1). 3B_Giménez (1). HR_Vázquez (2), off Lugo; Nimmo (1), off Eovaldi; Céspedes (2), off Barnes. RBIs_Moreland 2 (5), Vázquez 3 (5), Do.Smith (5), Nimmo (3), Giménez (1), Céspedes (2), Davis (3). CS_Benintendi (1). S_Benintendi.

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 4 (Moreland, Peraza, Martinez); New York 7 (Céspedes, Giménez, Rivera, Davis, Canó). RISP_Boston 3 for 9; New York 3 for 14.

Runners moved up_Canó, Conforto. GIDP_Ramos, Canó, Conforto.

DP_Boston 3 (Lin, Moreland; Lin, Moreland; Peraza, Araúz, Moreland).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Eovaldi 5 8 2 2 1 4 89 2.45
Walden 1 2 1 1 0 3 26 3.00
Osich 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 16 4.91
Hembree W,1-0 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 3 0.00
Barnes H,1 1 2 1 1 0 1 15 4.50
Workman S,1-1 1 2 1 1 2 2 30 4.50
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
deGrom 6 3 2 2 1 4 88 1.64
Lugo BS,1-2 1 1 1 1 0 1 16 2.08
Wilson L,0-1 2-3 3 3 3 3 1 23 9.00
Betances 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 0.00
Familia 1 1 0 0 0 1 20 6.75

Inherited runners-scored_Hembree 2-0, Betances 3-0. IBB_off Wilson (Martinez). HBP_Eovaldi (Alonso), Osich (McNeil). WP_deGrom(2).

Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, James Hoye.

T_3:44. A_0 (41,922).

