Boston 6, N.Y. Mets 5

July 29, 2020 11:11 pm
 
Boston New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 6 8 5 Totals 38 5 15 5
Benintendi lf 3 0 1 0 Nimmo cf 4 2 1 1
Martinez dh 4 1 1 0 McNeil 3b 2 1 1 0
Devers 3b 4 1 1 0 Alonso 1b 4 0 4 0
Moreland 1b 4 1 2 2 Conforto rf 5 0 1 0
Vázquez c 4 1 2 3 Do.Smith lf 3 0 1 1
Verdugo rf 3 0 0 0 Davis ph-lf 2 0 1 1
Peraza 2b-ss 4 0 0 0 Céspedes dh 5 1 2 1
Bradley Jr. cf 2 0 0 0 Canó 2b 5 1 2 0
Pillar ph-cf 2 1 1 0 Giménez ss 4 0 2 1
Lin ss 2 0 0 0 Rivera c 3 0 0 0
Bogaerts ph 0 0 0 0 Ramos ph-c 1 0 0 0
Araúz pr-2b 1 1 0 0
Boston 000 200 130 6
New York 100 011 011 5

DP_Boston 3, New York 0. LOB_Boston 5, New York 11. 2B_Martinez (3), Devers (4), Moreland (1), Benintendi (1). 3B_Giménez (1). HR_Vázquez (2), Nimmo (1), Céspedes (2). S_Benintendi (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Eovaldi 5 8 2 2 1 4
Walden 1 2 1 1 0 3
Osich 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Hembree W,1-0 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Barnes H,1 1 2 1 1 0 1
Workman S,1-1 1 2 1 1 2 2
New York
deGrom 6 3 2 2 1 4
Lugo BS,1-2 1 1 1 1 0 1
Wilson L,0-1 2-3 3 3 3 3 1
Betances 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Familia 1 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_Eovaldi (Alonso), Osich (McNeil). WP_deGrom(2).

Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, James Hoye.

T_3:44. A_0 (41,922).

