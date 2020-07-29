Boston 6, N.Y. Mets 5

|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|6
|8
|5
|
|Totals
|38
|5
|15
|5
|
|Benintendi lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Nimmo cf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|
|Martinez dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|McNeil 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Devers 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Alonso 1b
|4
|0
|4
|0
|
|Moreland 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Conforto rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Vázquez c
|4
|1
|2
|3
|
|Do.Smith lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Verdugo rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Davis ph-lf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Peraza 2b-ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Céspedes dh
|5
|1
|2
|1
|
|Bradley Jr. cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Canó 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|
|Pillar ph-cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Giménez ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Lin ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rivera c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bogaerts ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ramos ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Araúz pr-2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Boston
|000
|200
|130
|—
|6
|New York
|100
|011
|011
|—
|5
DP_Boston 3, New York 0. LOB_Boston 5, New York 11. 2B_Martinez (3), Devers (4), Moreland (1), Benintendi (1). 3B_Giménez (1). HR_Vázquez (2), Nimmo (1), Céspedes (2). S_Benintendi (1).
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Eovaldi
|5
|
|8
|2
|2
|1
|4
|Walden
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Osich
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hembree W,1-0
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Barnes H,1
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Workman S,1-1
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|deGrom
|6
|
|3
|2
|2
|1
|4
|Lugo BS,1-2
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Wilson L,0-1
|
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Betances
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Familia
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Eovaldi (Alonso), Osich (McNeil). WP_deGrom(2).
Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, James Hoye.
T_3:44. A_0 (41,922).
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.