Braves 10, Marlins 9

Miami Atlanta ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 39 9 14 9 Totals 35 10 11 9 J.Vllar cf 4 2 3 1 Acn Jr. rf 2 0 1 0 Chsholm ss 1 0 0 0 A.Dvall rf 1 1 1 1 Andrson 3b 4 1 0 0 O.Albes 2b 3 0 0 0 Sanchez rf 1 1 1 1 Solarte 2b 1 1 0 0 Dckrson lf 4 0 1 2 Freeman 1b 4 2 1 1 Le.Diaz 1b 1 0 0 0 Shwmake ss 1 0 0 0 Aguilar 1b 4 0 2 1 M.Ozuna lf 3 0 1 1 M.Serra lf 1 0 0 0 Y.Alnso 3b 1 1 1 0 G.Coper dh 3 1 0 0 M.Adams dh 3 2 1 1 Ramirez rf 3 0 1 0 Incarte cf 2 0 0 0 Rdrguez ph 1 1 1 0 D.Wters cf 2 1 1 1 Is.Diaz 2b 3 0 0 0 A.Riley 3b 2 0 0 0 J.Berti ph 1 0 0 0 M.Hrris lf 2 1 1 1 J.Alfro c 2 1 2 1 Swanson ss 2 0 1 0 Crvelli c 2 0 1 2 Clbrson ss 2 1 1 3 M.Rojas ss 3 2 2 1 Flowers c 2 0 1 0 Hrrison ph 1 0 0 0 Cntrras c 2 0 0 0

Miami 003 030 021 — 9 Atlanta 000 001 081 — 10

E_Diaz (1). DP_Miami 2, Atlanta 2. LOB_Miami 4, Atlanta 6. 2B_Ramirez (1), Rodriguez (3), Cervelli (2), Ozuna (1), Waters (1), Culberson (1). HR_Villar (3), Sanchez (2), Alfaro (1), Rojas (2), Adams (1). SB_Villar (5). CS_Swanson (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Miami Urena 3 2 0 0 2 1 Garcia 1 0 0 0 0 1 Kintzler 1 1 0 0 0 2 Brigham 1 1 1 1 1 0 Neidert 1 1 0 0 0 1 Dugger 1-3 2 4 4 2 0 Conley 1-3 3 4 4 2 1 Boxberger 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Vesia L, 0-1 2-3 1 1 1 0 2

Atlanta Foltynewicz 4 1-3 9 6 6 0 4 Tomlin 2 2 0 0 0 1 Matzek 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Rusin 1 2 2 2 1 1 Sobotka W, 1-0, BS, 0-2 1 1 1 1 0 2

WP_Conley, Matzek.

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna First, Carlos Torres Second, Paul Nauert Third, Marvin Hudson LF, Mike Estabroo.

T_3:28. A_

