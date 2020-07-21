Listen Live Sports

Braves 10, Marlins 9

July 21, 2020 10:53 pm
 
< a min read
      
Miami Atlanta
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 39 9 14 9 Totals 35 10 11 9
J.Vllar cf 4 2 3 1 Acn Jr. rf 2 0 1 0
Chsholm ss 1 0 0 0 A.Dvall rf 1 1 1 1
Andrson 3b 4 1 0 0 O.Albes 2b 3 0 0 0
Sanchez rf 1 1 1 1 Solarte 2b 1 1 0 0
Dckrson lf 4 0 1 2 Freeman 1b 4 2 1 1
Le.Diaz 1b 1 0 0 0 Shwmake ss 1 0 0 0
Aguilar 1b 4 0 2 1 M.Ozuna lf 3 0 1 1
M.Serra lf 1 0 0 0 Y.Alnso 3b 1 1 1 0
G.Coper dh 3 1 0 0 M.Adams dh 3 2 1 1
Ramirez rf 3 0 1 0 Incarte cf 2 0 0 0
Rdrguez ph 1 1 1 0 D.Wters cf 2 1 1 1
Is.Diaz 2b 3 0 0 0 A.Riley 3b 2 0 0 0
J.Berti ph 1 0 0 0 M.Hrris lf 2 1 1 1
J.Alfro c 2 1 2 1 Swanson ss 2 0 1 0
Crvelli c 2 0 1 2 Clbrson ss 2 1 1 3
M.Rojas ss 3 2 2 1 Flowers c 2 0 1 0
Hrrison ph 1 0 0 0 Cntrras c 2 0 0 0
Miami 003 030 021 9
Atlanta 000 001 081 10

E_Diaz (1). DP_Miami 2, Atlanta 2. LOB_Miami 4, Atlanta 6. 2B_Ramirez (1), Rodriguez (3), Cervelli (2), Ozuna (1), Waters (1), Culberson (1). HR_Villar (3), Sanchez (2), Alfaro (1), Rojas (2), Adams (1). SB_Villar (5). CS_Swanson (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Miami
Urena 3 2 0 0 2 1
Garcia 1 0 0 0 0 1
Kintzler 1 1 0 0 0 2
Brigham 1 1 1 1 1 0
Neidert 1 1 0 0 0 1
Dugger 1-3 2 4 4 2 0
Conley 1-3 3 4 4 2 1
Boxberger 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Vesia L, 0-1 2-3 1 1 1 0 2
Atlanta
Foltynewicz 4 1-3 9 6 6 0 4
Tomlin 2 2 0 0 0 1
Matzek 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Rusin 1 2 2 2 1 1
Sobotka W, 1-0, BS, 0-2 1 1 1 1 0 2

WP_Conley, Matzek.

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna First, Carlos Torres Second, Paul Nauert Third, Marvin Hudson LF, Mike Estabroo.

T_3:28. A_

