Braves 10, Marlins 9

|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|39
|9
|14
|9
|
|Totals
|35
|10
|11
|9
|
|J.Vllar cf
|4
|2
|3
|1
|
|Acn Jr. rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Chsholm ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Dvall rf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|Andrson 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|O.Albes 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sanchez rf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|Solarte 2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Dckrson lf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|
|Freeman 1b
|4
|2
|1
|1
|
|Le.Diaz 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Shwmake ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Aguilar 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|M.Ozuna lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|M.Serra lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Y.Alnso 3b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|G.Coper dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|M.Adams dh
|3
|2
|1
|1
|
|Ramirez rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Incarte cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rdrguez ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|D.Wters cf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Is.Diaz 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Riley 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Berti ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Hrris lf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|J.Alfro c
|2
|1
|2
|1
|
|Swanson ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Crvelli c
|2
|0
|1
|2
|
|Clbrson ss
|2
|1
|1
|3
|
|M.Rojas ss
|3
|2
|2
|1
|
|Flowers c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hrrison ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cntrras c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Miami
|003
|030
|021
|—
|9
|Atlanta
|000
|001
|081
|—
|10
E_Diaz (1). DP_Miami 2, Atlanta 2. LOB_Miami 4, Atlanta 6. 2B_Ramirez (1), Rodriguez (3), Cervelli (2), Ozuna (1), Waters (1), Culberson (1). HR_Villar (3), Sanchez (2), Alfaro (1), Rojas (2), Adams (1). SB_Villar (5). CS_Swanson (1).
|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Urena
|3
|
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Garcia
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kintzler
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Brigham
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Neidert
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Dugger
|
|1-3
|2
|4
|4
|2
|0
|Conley
|
|1-3
|3
|4
|4
|2
|1
|Boxberger
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Vesia L, 0-1
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Foltynewicz
|4
|1-3
|9
|6
|6
|0
|4
|Tomlin
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Matzek
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Rusin
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Sobotka W, 1-0, BS, 0-2
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
WP_Conley, Matzek.
Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna First, Carlos Torres Second, Paul Nauert Third, Marvin Hudson LF, Mike Estabroo.
T_3:28. A_
