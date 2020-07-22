Brewers 5, White Sox 3

Milwaukee Chicago ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 35 5 10 5 Totals 30 3 5 3 Lo.Cain cf 2 0 0 0 Andrson ss 3 0 0 0 B.Gamel cf 3 1 1 1 Mendick ss 1 0 0 0 C.Ylich lf 3 1 1 1 Moncada 3b 2 0 1 0 Br.Holt lf 1 0 1 0 Cthbert pr 1 0 0 0 K.Hiura 2b 3 1 2 1 J.Abreu 1b 3 0 0 0 Mrrison 1b 1 0 1 0 A.Vughn pr 1 0 0 0 R.Braun dh 4 0 0 0 Encrncn dh 3 0 0 0 A.Grcia rf 3 1 0 0 J.McCnn ph 1 0 1 0 R.Healy 3b 2 0 0 0 Grandal c 1 1 0 0 J.Smoak 1b 2 0 0 0 Collins ph 2 0 0 0 E.Sgard 2b 1 0 1 0 Jimenez lf 3 0 1 0 J.Gyrko 3b 1 0 0 0 L.Rbert cf 3 0 1 1 Nttnghm 1b 1 0 0 0 A.Engel pr 0 1 0 0 Ma.Pina c 2 0 2 1 Dlmnico rf 3 1 1 2 Narvaez ph 2 0 0 0 L.Grcia 2b 2 0 0 0 O.Arcia ss 4 1 1 1 Mdrigal 2b 1 0 0 0

Milwaukee 000 210 101 — 5 Chicago 010 000 20x — 3

E_Nottingham (2), Moncada (2). DP_Milwaukee 0, Chicago 1. LOB_Milwaukee 8, Chicago 5. 2B_Pina 2 (3), Moncada (1), Jimenez (2), Robert (4). 3B_McCann (2). HR_Gamel (1), Yelich (1), Hiura (4), Arcia (6), Delmonico (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Milwaukee Houser W, 1-0 4 2-3 2 1 1 1 5 Phelps H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Hader H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Claudio H, 2 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Knebel H, 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Grimm H, 2 1-3 2 2 2 0 0 Morin S, 1-1 1 1 0 0 0 2

Chicago Rodon L, 0-1 5 5 3 2 1 7 Dunning 2 1 1 1 3 2 Johnson 1 1 0 0 0 1 Guerrero 1 3 1 1 0 0

HBP_by_Hader (Moncada), Dunning (Holt).

WP_Dunning, Johnson.

Umpires_Home, Alex Tosi First, Nic Lentz Second, Vic Carapazza Third, Marty Foster LF, Mark Carlson RF, Dan Bellin.

T_2:45. A_

