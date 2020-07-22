Brewers 5, White Sox 3

|Milwaukee
|
|
|
|
|
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|5
|10
|5
|
|Totals
|30
|3
|5
|3
|
|Lo.Cain cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Andrson ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|B.Gamel cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Mendick ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Ylich lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Moncada 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Br.Holt lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Cthbert pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|K.Hiura 2b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|J.Abreu 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mrrison 1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|A.Vughn pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Braun dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Encrncn dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Grcia rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|J.McCnn ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|R.Healy 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grandal c
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|J.Smoak 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Collins ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|E.Sgard 2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Jimenez lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|J.Gyrko 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|L.Rbert cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Nttnghm 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Engel pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Ma.Pina c
|2
|0
|2
|1
|
|Dlmnico rf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Narvaez ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|L.Grcia 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|O.Arcia ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Mdrigal 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Milwaukee
|000
|210
|101
|—
|5
|Chicago
|010
|000
|20x
|—
|3
E_Nottingham (2), Moncada (2). DP_Milwaukee 0, Chicago 1. LOB_Milwaukee 8, Chicago 5. 2B_Pina 2 (3), Moncada (1), Jimenez (2), Robert (4). 3B_McCann (2). HR_Gamel (1), Yelich (1), Hiura (4), Arcia (6), Delmonico (2).
|Milwaukee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Houser W, 1-0
|4
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|5
|Phelps H, 1
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hader H, 1
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Claudio H, 2
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Knebel H, 1
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Grimm H, 2
|
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Morin S, 1-1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Rodon L, 0-1
|5
|
|5
|3
|2
|1
|7
|Dunning
|2
|
|1
|1
|1
|3
|2
|Johnson
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Guerrero
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
HBP_by_Hader (Moncada), Dunning (Holt).
WP_Dunning, Johnson.
Umpires_Home, Alex Tosi First, Nic Lentz Second, Vic Carapazza Third, Marty Foster LF, Mark Carlson RF, Dan Bellin.
T_2:45. A_
