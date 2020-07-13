Listen Live Sports

Browns sign LB Jacob Phillips, third-round pick from LSU

July 13, 2020 12:40 pm
 
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns have signed LSU linebacker and third-round pick Jacob Phillips, leaving safety Grant Delpit as their only unsigned 2020 selection.

Phillips was taken with the No. 97 overall pick by the Browns, who have overhauled their linebacking unit after not re-signing free agents Joe Schobert or Christian Kirksey.

Phillips led the national champion Tigers and SEC in tackles last season. He had eight tackles in LSU’s title game win over Clemson.

Delpit, who also played at LSU, is the only rookie pick not yet signed by the Browns. Cleveland’s first-year players are scheduled to report to training camp late next week.

