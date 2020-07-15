Listen Live Sports

Browns sign rookie safety Delpit, last of team’s 2020 class

July 15, 2020 6:43 pm
 
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Browns signed LSU safety Grant Delpit to his rookie deal on Wednesday, meaning all of Cleveland’s 2020 draft class is under contract.

Delpit was the last of the team’s seven selections to sign. The Browns posted a photo on Twitter of the second-round pick signing his deal at a table while holding a bulldog and near the Jim Thorpe Award he won last season as the nation’s top defensive back.

Delpit’s deal is worth about $7.5 million, including a $3 million signing bonus.

The signing came shortly after the Browns finalized a record-setting, $125 million contract extension over five years to defensive end Myles Garrett.

While the Browns will count on Garrett to hold things down up front, they have high hopes for Delpit, who finished his career with 199 tackles and eight interceptions for the reigning national champions. Delpit had six tackles and a sack in LSU’s title game win over Clemson.

He’ll be reunited in Cleveland’s secondary with cornerback Greedy Williams, his former college teammate and a second-round pick by the Browns in 2019.

Delpit is expected to challenge for the starting job at free safety alongside free agent Karl Joseph, who will likely start at strong safety.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

