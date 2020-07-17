Listen Live Sports

Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe tests positive for coronavirus

July 17, 2020 8:43 pm
 
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer confirmed Eric Bledsoe tested positive for COVID-19, but remains cautiously optimistic the veteran point guard will be ready for the start of the season’s resumption.

“With the virus you’re never sure,” Budenholzer said Friday. “There are certainly things that you have to kind of clear and cover, but the opener, if it’s two weeks away, then I think most medical, most things and research would say he is going to be available.’’

Budenholzer’s comment came a day after multiple reports indicated Bledsoe said he had tested positive but was asymptomatic.

The Bucks, who have an NBA-leading 53-12 record, will face the Boston Celtics on July 31 in their first game since the pandemic-imposed hiatus began in mid-March.

Budenholzer added that the Bucks will “prepare without him and welcome him with open arms when he does come.’’

The 30-year-old Bledsoe is averaging 15.4 points, 5.4 assists and 4.6 rebounds.

Budenholzer declined to say whether any other players hadn’t yet joined the team in Florida.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

