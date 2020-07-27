Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Camilo Villegas loses 22-month-old daughter to brain tumors

July 27, 2020 10:54 pm
 
< a min read
      

MIAMI (AP) — The 22-month-old daughter of Camilo Villegas of Colombia has died from tumors on her brain and spine, the PGA Tour announced Monday.

Mia Villegas was diagnosed March 14, two weeks after Villegas and his wife, Maria, noticed she wasn’t as playful. Tests showed tumors on her brain and spine. She had surgery, and then chemotherapy. The tour said she died Sunday night.

Villegas, whose four PGA Tour victories include consecutive wins in the BMW Championship and Tour Championship to close out the 2008 season, spoke of his daughter’s health when he played a Korn Ferry Tour event last month.

“The PGA Tour is deeply saddened having lost a member of our family, Mia Villegas,” Commissioner Jay Monahan said. “We grieve with Camilo and Maria and our thoughts and prayers are with the Villegas family.”

Advertisement

        Insight by Veritas and Carahsoft: Learn how agency operations remained resilient in the face of one of the government’s biggest challenges in a long time in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|26 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
7|28 DoD Energy & Power Summit
7|29 8th Border Security & Intelligence...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Nimitz authorized to administer COVID-19 convalescent plasma