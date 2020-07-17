Listen Live Sports

Cardinals sign offensive lineman Beachum to 1-year deal

July 17, 2020 5:16 pm
 
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals have signed offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum to a one-year deal.

The 31-year-old Beachum is an eight-year veteran who played the last three seasons with the New York Jets. He started all 45 games he played at left tackle. The 6-foot-3, 308-pounder began his career with Pittsburgh, playing four seasons for the Steelers at left and right tackle. He also played one year in Jacksonville.

Beachum provides more depth for the Cardinals’ offensive line. They recently signed starting left tackle D.J. Humphries to a long-term deal but the right tackle spot could be open. Last year’s starter Justin Murray returns, but he’ll potentially have competition from several players, including veteran Marcus Gilbert, rookie Josh Jones and Beachum.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

