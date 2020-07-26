Chicago 88, Las Vegas 86

CHICAGO (88)

Quigley 4-12 0-0 10, Vandersloot 3-9 0-0 8, Dolson 1-4 5-5 8, Copper 7-16 3-4 18, Stevens 5-8 0-0 12, Hebard 2-5 0-0 4, Parker 4-7 1-2 9, Williams 6-8 1-2 14, DeShields 2-5 1-1 5. Totals 34-74 11-14 88.

LAS VEGAS (86)

McCoughtry 11-17 3-3 25, Wilson 8-16 6-9 22, Swords 3-6 2-2 8, Allen 2-6 0-0 4, McBride 0-7 2-3 2, Hamby 7-12 0-0 14, Warley-Talbert 1-2 0-0 2, Robinson 1-3 1-2 3, Rodgers 0-1 0-0 0, Young 3-7 0-0 6. Totals 36-77 14-19 86.

Chicago 26 20 19 23 — 88 Las Vegas 30 18 21 17 — 86

3-Point Goals_Chicago 9-27 (Stevens 2-3, Vandersloot 2-5, Quigley 2-6, Dolson 1-2, Williams 1-3, Copper 1-5, Parker 0-2), Las Vegas 0-5 (McBride 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Chicago 33 (Williams 7), Las Vegas 42 (Wilson 11). Assists_Chicago 25 (Vandersloot 11), Las Vegas 23 (Allen 7). Total Fouls_Chicago 23, Las Vegas 20.

