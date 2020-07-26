Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Chicago 88, Las Vegas 86

July 26, 2020 5:29 pm
 
< a min read
      

CHICAGO (88)

Quigley 4-12 0-0 10, Vandersloot 3-9 0-0 8, Dolson 1-4 5-5 8, Copper 7-16 3-4 18, Stevens 5-8 0-0 12, Hebard 2-5 0-0 4, Parker 4-7 1-2 9, Williams 6-8 1-2 14, DeShields 2-5 1-1 5. Totals 34-74 11-14 88.

LAS VEGAS (86)

McCoughtry 11-17 3-3 25, Wilson 8-16 6-9 22, Swords 3-6 2-2 8, Allen 2-6 0-0 4, McBride 0-7 2-3 2, Hamby 7-12 0-0 14, Warley-Talbert 1-2 0-0 2, Robinson 1-3 1-2 3, Rodgers 0-1 0-0 0, Young 3-7 0-0 6. Totals 36-77 14-19 86.

Chicago 26 20 19 23 88
Las Vegas 30 18 21 17 86

3-Point Goals_Chicago 9-27 (Stevens 2-3, Vandersloot 2-5, Quigley 2-6, Dolson 1-2, Williams 1-3, Copper 1-5, Parker 0-2), Las Vegas 0-5 (McBride 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Chicago 33 (Williams 7), Las Vegas 42 (Wilson 11). Assists_Chicago 25 (Vandersloot 11), Las Vegas 23 (Allen 7). Total Fouls_Chicago 23, Las Vegas 20.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|26 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
7|28 DoD Energy & Power Summit
7|29 8th Border Security & Intelligence...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army National Guard Soldier crams a career into one year