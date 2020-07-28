Listen Live Sports

Chicago Cubs 8, Cincinnati 5

July 28, 2020 9:58 pm
 
< a min read
      
Chicago Cincinnati
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 37 8 12 8 Totals 33 5 6 5
Rizzo 1b 5 1 1 0 Akiyama cf 3 0 0 0
Caratini c 5 0 1 0 Ervin ph-cf 1 0 1 0
Báez ss 5 3 3 3 Votto 1b 3 0 0 0
Schwarber lf 3 0 1 1 Suárez 3b 4 0 1 0
Almora Jr. cf 1 0 0 0 Winker dh 2 1 0 0
Happ cf-lf 5 0 0 0 Colón ph-dh 1 0 0 0
Heyward rf 3 2 1 0 Castellanos rf 4 1 2 2
Bote 3b 3 1 2 1 VanMeter 2b 4 0 0 0
Kipnis dh 4 1 2 1 Aquino lf 3 1 0 0
Hoerner 2b 3 0 1 2 Galvis ss 4 1 1 2
Casali c 4 1 1 1
Chicago 001 111 112 8
Cincinnati 000 200 012 5

E_Rizzo (1). DP_Chicago 1, Cincinnati 1. LOB_Chicago 6, Cincinnati 4. 2B_Báez (2), Castellanos (2), Suárez (1). 3B_Kipnis (1). HR_Báez 2 (2), Bote (1), Castellanos (1), Casali (2), Galvis (2). SF_Hoerner (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Mills W,1-0 6 2 2 2 2 3
Sadler H,1 1 1 1 1 0 3
Ryan H,2 1 2 0 0 0 1
Tepera 1 1 2 2 1 3
Cincinnati
Mahle 4 6 2 2 1 4
Reed L,0-1 1 2 2 2 1 1
Strop 2-3 0 0 0 1 0
Garrett 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 2
Jones 1 1 1 1 0 1
Lorenzen 1 2 2 2 0 2

Sadler pitched to 1 batter in the 8th, Reed pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

WP_Sadler.

Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, John Bacon; Third, Dave Rackley.

T_3:02. .

