Chicago Cubs 8, Cincinnati 5

|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|37
|8
|12
|8
|
|Totals
|33
|5
|6
|5
|
|Rizzo 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Akiyama cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Caratini c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Ervin ph-cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Báez ss
|5
|3
|3
|3
|
|Votto 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Schwarber lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Suárez 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Almora Jr. cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Winker dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Happ cf-lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Colón ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Heyward rf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|
|Castellanos rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Bote 3b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|VanMeter 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kipnis dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Aquino lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Hoerner 2b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|
|Galvis ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Casali c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Chicago
|001
|111
|112
|—
|8
|Cincinnati
|000
|200
|012
|—
|5
E_Rizzo (1). DP_Chicago 1, Cincinnati 1. LOB_Chicago 6, Cincinnati 4. 2B_Báez (2), Castellanos (2), Suárez (1). 3B_Kipnis (1). HR_Báez 2 (2), Bote (1), Castellanos (1), Casali (2), Galvis (2). SF_Hoerner (1).
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Mills W,1-0
|6
|
|2
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Sadler H,1
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Ryan H,2
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Tepera
|1
|
|1
|2
|2
|1
|3
|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Mahle
|4
|
|6
|2
|2
|1
|4
|Reed L,0-1
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Strop
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Garrett
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Jones
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Lorenzen
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
Sadler pitched to 1 batter in the 8th, Reed pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.
WP_Sadler.
Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, John Bacon; Third, Dave Rackley.
T_3:02. .
